Anthony England: Former England and Wakefield prop retires from rugby league due to injury

Anthony England in action for Wakefield Trinity

Former Warrington and Wakefield prop forward Anthony England has retired from the game due to injury.

The 34-year-old made over 250 appearances in a 16-year professional career that began at Castleford in 2005.

He went on to play for Dewsbury, Gateshead and Featherstone before making the breakthrough into Super League, initially with Warrington and then with Wakefield.

England joined Bradford on a 12-month contract ahead of the 2020 season and the Bulls made the announcement that he has now decided to hang up his boots.

Bradford coach John Kear said: "We are obviously very saddened by the news Anthony has been forced to retire from the game due to injury problems and he will be a big loss to us.

"Ant is someone who I got to know well over the years as a person not just a player and he was a real warrior. He always put his body on the line.

"Even in the short time he was with us last year I think the Bradford supporters were impressed by what they saw and it is unfortunate that we could not see more of him in the red, amber and black."