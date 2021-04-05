Team of the week: Super League and NRL stand-out performers from the latest rounds

Ryan Papenhuyzen produced a scintillating display in Melbourne's win over Brisbane

We put together a XIII of players who stood out in the latest rounds of Super League and the NRL...

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

The full-back was near-on unplayable as the reigning NRL premiers beat Brisbane Broncos 40-6 in Melbourne on Friday.

Papenhuyzen blitzed the Broncos with four tries, kicked five goals, carried for 256 metres and 53 post-contact metres, as well as breaking the line twice, assist a try and assisting a linebreak.

2. Jake Bibby (Wigan Warriors)

Highlights from the Totally Wicked Stadium where Jake Bibby's hat-trick guided Wigan to a comfortable win against Wakefield

Having scored two tries in the opening-day win over Leigh Centurions, Bibby led the way with a hat-trick for Wigan in their 34-6 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

His haul came on the back of covering 199 metres and making 48 post-contact metres, four linebreaks and three tackle busts, with an average gain of 15.3 metres per carry.

3. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington's backline was in fine form against promoted Leigh Centurions in Saturday's Super League clash, with centre King playing a starring role.

Along with scoring two tries, King provided an assist for one of Tom Lineham's scores, made 179 metres, made one linebreak and assisted another, and bust four tackles.

Highlights from Warrington Wolves' thumping win over Leigh Centurions in the Super League

4. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Handed a rare start at centre due to the injuries affecting the Warriors' backs division, second row Farrell could hardly have acquitted himself better in the win over Wakefield.

As well as racking up 225 metres and 78 post-contact metres with the ball in hand, provided a try assist, broke the line twice and made eight tackle busts.

5. Regan Grace (St Helens)

The Welsh flyer was in fine form again for Saints as they racked up a 25-0 win over Hull Kingston Rovers, scoring two tries which included some nifty footwork to stay in the field of play for the first.

In total, Grace carried for 117 metres with the ball in hand and made two linebreaks as well.

Jonny Lomax floats a beauty to Regan Grace who is right on the try line, he cuts inside and goes over for the try

6. Josh Reynolds (Hull FC)

Another strong display from the former Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers half-back helped Hull FC make it two wins from two in Super League as they defeated Salford 35-4.

Along with scoring two tries, Reynolds carried for 43 metres with the ball in hand and broke the line once.

7. Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

Named man of the match in Warrington's win over Leigh, Widdop capped a strong display with a try which helped them on their way to a 44-12 win.

The half-back provided three assists as well, along with proving a running threat by carrying for 140 metres and breaking out of eight tackles.

After losing their Super League opener, Warrington's Gareth Widdop was thrilled with how his side bounced back to thrash Leigh 44-12

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Fresh from signing a contract extension to keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2024 season, Walmsley put in a huge shift in the front row for St Helens against Hull KR.

The prop carried for 202 metres and made 75 post-contact metres, broke four tackles and made 27 tackles in defence with a 100 per cent success rate.

9. Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders)

The England international played an important role as Canberra kept in touch with the NRL frontrunners thanks to a 20-4 win over Gold Coast Titans.

Hodgson provided an assist for a try and assisted a linebreak as well, along with making a team-highest 44 tackles in defence.

10. Scott Taylor (Hull FC)

Highlights as Hull FC made it two wins from two in Super League with a resounding win over Salford Red Devils

Chosen as one of three co-captains for 2021 by new coach Brett Hodgson, Taylor made a big impact off the interchange bench in Hull's win over Salford.

The prop gave the team plenty of go-forward by making 144 metres and 69 post-contact metres, along with coming up with 16 tackles in defence.

11. Oliver Holmes (Castleford Tigers)

As with the previous week, Holmes got Castleford up and running with the first try of the match in their 18-10 win over Leeds Rhinos on Good Friday.

In total, Holmes carried for 133 metres with 43 post-contact metres, made two linebreaks and four tackle busts, and made 43 tackles on the defensive side as well.

Highlights as Castleford Tigers edged out Leeds Rhinos in the Super League

12. Tariq Sims (St George-Illawarra Dragons)

The second row led the way for the Dragons with two tries as they overcame Newcastle Knights 22-13 in Sunday's NRL clash.

As well as crossing twice, Sims made 117 metres with the ball in hand and broke the line once, along with making 36 tackles in defence.

13. Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

Sam Tomkins grabbed the headlines for Catalans in their 20-10 win over Huddersfield Giants, but captain Garcia played a crucial role in the victory at loose forward too.

The France international carried for 187 metres and 74 post-contact metres, made one linebreak and two tackle breaks, came up with a team-highest 46 tackles in defence and crossed for a try.