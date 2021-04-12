Challenge Cup and NRL stars combine in our team of the week, including Sam Tomkins and Benji Marshall

Sam Tomkins was again influential in the Dragons' win over Wakefield

The best of the Challenge Cup and the NRL combine in our latest team of the week, including Catalans' Sam Tomkins and the Rabbitohs' Benji Marshall.

1. Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans Dragons swept aside Wakefield for the second year in a row thanks largely to another man-of-the-match display from full-back Sam Tomkins, who crossed for a try.

Based on current form, it's easy to see why Tomkins has been selected in Shaun Wane's latest England squad as they prepare for the World Cup later this year.

Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils Live on

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

Jermaine McGillvary's three tries helped Huddersfield into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 36-18 win over Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

It wasn't as comfortable as the scoreline suggests, and it was the England international who scored late to put the game to bed for the Giants' first win of the season.

3. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

Toby King scored twice in an impressive performance as Steve Price's men set up a last-eight tie with Catalans after sweeping aside Swinton 32-8.

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves Live on

King will be hoping he can lead his side to victory in the Challenge Cup quarters as the Wolves look to avenge the result of the 2018 final, in which the French side triumphed to become the first non-British side to lift the famous old trophy.

4. Matty Costello (Salford Red Devils)

Salford also qualified for the quarter-finals with a comprehensive 68-4 win over Championship side Widnes, with two first-half tries from debutant centre Matt Costello helping them along the way.

Costello's first try showed his footwork while his second gave an insight of his ability to be clinical when it mattered; throwing the dummy and pinning his ears back for another solo score.

5. Regan Grace (St Helens)

Regan Grace scored two tries for St Helens

Regan Grace helped St Helens book their place in the quarter-finals with two tries against a Leeds side who pushed them all the way.

Grace was not given much to do for either of his tries, but his pace and ability to finish in small spaces is fast proving to be one of St Helens' most lethal attacking options out wide.

6. Benji Marshall (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Benji Marshall scored his side's first try to cap a good all-round performance as the Rabbitohs brushed aside the Broncos 35-6 in the NRL last week.

Up next for the Rabbitohs is a showdown against Marshall's old club Wests Tigers on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, but the New Zealander is not buying into the hype of it meaning more for him and his current team-mates.

"I'll be back on the bench so I'll probably be watching most of the game. It's just another game," Marshall said.

Heading into the new week like...😎🙌#GoRabbitohs ❤️ 💚 pic.twitter.com/LXhgoyy7Bf — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) April 11, 2021

7. Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Adam Reynolds pulled the strings superbly alongside Marshall, scoring a try of his own as well as kicking three conversions and a penalty.

Reynolds also slotted a 43-metre drop goal, becoming the first player to score a two-pointer from open play after the rule was changed in the NRL this year.

8. Agnatius Paasi (St Helens)

Agnatius Paasi has added his name to a long line of St Helens props who require several tacklers to bring them down when charging down the field with the ball.

The 29-year-old is fast turning into a fan favourite at the Totally Wicked Stadium and will have fans constantly on their feet when they are allowed to return.

🏉 2 tries

🙌 2 assists

💥 37 tackles

👀 7 tackle busts

👊 13 carries

📏 256 metres

🏃 19.69m average gain

💨 3 clean breaks

❌ 0 errors



😲 An incredible effort from Paul McShane as @CTRLFC claimed a memorable golden point win against Hull KR on Friday night! pic.twitter.com/dA6wo0m5hV — England Rugby League (@England_RL) April 11, 2021

9. Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

Everything about Paul McShane - the cool head, the good running lines and the ability to step up under pressure - helped the Tigers into the next round of the Challenge Cup.

In the final play of regular time against Hull KR he slipped a perfectly-timed last pass to draw Castleford level before the Tigers went on to win the game in extra time. A game changer in every sense.

10. Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons)

If Tomkins is the one creating gaps in opposition defences with deft footwork and the occasional dummy, Sam Kasiano is the one who takes a more direct route to putting holes in the defence.

The prop started the season with some monster carries against the Giants in their Super League opener earlier this month, and he has shown no indications of slowing down any time soon.

11. Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield Giants' Kenny Edwards

Kenny Edwards was the firs player to get onto the scoresheet for the Giants in their victory, bulldozing over from close range to get things under way.

The Kiwi second-row had been given his first start under Watson's reign, and his strong carries throughout the fixture suggest it won't be his last.

12. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

David Fifita has had a very busy start to the season. The Gold Coast man has scored six tries in his five appearances for the Titans, and already put in an incredible 131 tackles.

His runs with ball in hand are not limited to smash-and-go short carries; he's making genuine metres for his side, and that was again the case as the Titans eased to victory over the Knights.

13. Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm)

Tui Kamikamica scored a try as the Bulldogs were thrashed 52-18 by Melbourne Storm, and he also broke three tackles to keep Bulldog defenders guessing through the encounter.

Melbourne have had an indifferent start to the season, losing to the Eels and Panthers in rounds two and three, but they bounced back to comfortably beat the Broncos before claiming the spoils again in the latest round.