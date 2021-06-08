Jack Welsby: St Helens youngster signs new contract with Super League champions

Jack Welsby has agreed a new three-year contract with St Helens

Jack Welsby has his sights set on more glory with St Helens after signing a three-year contract extension with the reigning Super League champions.

The 20-year-old back memorably scored the game-clinching try in the dying seconds of last year's Grand Final and has now agreed a new deal which will keep him with his hometown club until at least the end of 2024.

Welsby is delighted to have agreed a new contract and, with a Challenge Cup final on the horizon next month and Saints once again in the mix at the sharp end of Super League in 2021, is keen to savour more success.

"I am buzzing to sign another extension at this club," Welsby said. "I love it here and I am delighted to get this deal over the line so I can concentrate on my rugby again.

"I had a great season last season, topped off in the best possible way with the way the Grand Final ended both for me personally, but more importantly the club.

"This extension is the cherry on top, but I am now fully concentrating on the season ahead and trying to achieve more success with this special group - a group which I am very grateful to be a part of."

1:27 Jack Welsby scored his first ever hat-trick for Saints against Hull FC in Super League recently Jack Welsby scored his first ever hat-trick for Saints against Hull FC in Super League recently

Welsby, who played his youth rugby for Shevington and Blackbrook, has been part of the St Helens set-up since 2014 and made his first-team debut four years later after impressing on the academy's 2017 tour of Australia and starring for them in 2018.

Since then, he has gone on to make a total of 40 appearances and averages just under a try every other game, and Saints head coach Kristian Woolf has high expectations for Welsby in the coming years.

"Jack is an outstanding young player who has come through the St Helens system and is one of our own," Woolf said.

"He has a terrific skill set and great knowledge of the game and he always wants to learn and get better. What I love about him is he competes in whatever position he plays - he just makes it work.

"Jack is clearly going to be a real feature for the Saints moving forward and has the potential to take on a leadership role within the club in the future."