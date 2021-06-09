Krisnan Inu: Salford ban winger for two months and fine him four weeks' wages over social media comments

Krisnan Inu will also attend a mandatory education programme

Salford have banned winger Krisnan Inu for two months and fined him four weeks' wages over a social media comment.

The Red Devils carried out an investigation after Inu spoke out in support of a former team-mate, Jarryd Hayne, who was jailed in May for sexual assault.

A Salford disciplinary panel concluded that the 34-year-old former New Zealand international brought the club into disrepute.

A statement said: "Inu has been fined four weeks' salary and will be suspended from play for two months commencing from the original suspension day.

"Furthermore, Inu will be attending a mandatory education programme which is currently being developed in conjunction with the University of Salford.

"The programme will cover comms, social media protocol and wider community and social issues to better prepare players with social engagement.

Club statement regarding Krisnan Inu. No further comment will be made from Salford Red Devils.



🧐 READ 👉 https://t.co/ZXHoO0Nzhl



💪 #TogetherStronger



🔴👹 pic.twitter.com/EPqe7RPzz3 — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) June 9, 2021

"The club currently has wide-ranging regulations regarding appropriate behaviour and are looking to expand on these with mandatory workshops relating to consent, respect and inclusivity for all Salford Red Devils players and staff.

"We believe that the best way to affect cultural change is through education and development and we will publish more details about this programme as they become available."

Salford say Inu, who has not played for the club since April, has apologised for any offence caused and appreciates the language he used may have been misinterpreted.

In a statement issued through the club, Inu said: "I deeply apologise for the comments made in my social media postings on May 6.

"By the inappropriate use of language, my remarks were open to misinterpretation and have caused offence and disrepute to my club Salford Red Devils and the RFL.

"Along with the club, I will not condone any violence against another person and truly believe that any such victim should receive appropriate support."

The Rugby Football separately found Inu guilty of misconduct but, in view of the club's actions, decided not to impose any additional sanction.

However, the RFL says it reserves the right to impose further and more severe sanctions in the event of repeated, similar offences.