Team of the week: Tom Trbojevic, Peter Mata'utia and Joe Westerman among the best from Super League and the NRL

Reuben Garrick celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try

Manly Sea Eagles pair Tom Trbojevic and Reuben Garrick make it into our team of the week after scoring seven tries between them against the Gold Coast Titans...

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Manly secured an incredible come-from-behind win against the Gold Coast Titans, who had raced out to a 24-8 lead before the Sea Eagles put on a 48-point masterclass in the second half at Cbus Super Stadium.

Tom Trbojevic was central to that fightback, the full-back eventually finishing with 149 running metres, seven tackle busts and a hat-trick of tries - and had a fourth one chalked off.

0:30 Tom Trbojevic was in fine form for Manly Sea Eagles as they took on the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL Tom Trbojevic was in fine form for Manly Sea Eagles as they took on the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL

2. Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Hull KR made it three wins in succession with an 18-8 victory over Wigan on Saturday, with Ryan Hall scoring one of three precious tries against last season's Grand Finalists.

The winger also had more carries (20) and made more metres (208) than anyone else on the pitch at the DW Stadium.

3. Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors)

Oliver Gildart scored two tries on his return from injury but it was not enough to prevent Wigan crashing to their second consecutive Super League defeat.

2:30 Highlights from the Super League clash between Wigan and Hull KR Highlights from the Super League clash between Wigan and Hull KR

Though they were unable to capitalise, Gildart's two tries in three minutes had given Wigan a glimpse of hope heading into the final 10 minutes of the game, and his 155 metres made with ball in hand over the course of the encounter was second most for a Wigan player on the day.

4. Peter Mata'utia (Castleford Tigers)

On Wednesday, Castleford ended their four-match Super League losing streak with an 18-12 triumph over Wakefield, with Peter Mata'utia bossing play in midfield for Daryl Powell's side.

The 30-year-old made over 200 metres with the ball and made the break that led to Jordan Turner's try, before going on to score a try of his own to seal victory for the Tigers.

5. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

Trbojevic had an incredible day at the office, but he wasn't his side's top scorer on the day - that accolade went to Reuben Garrick, with a mammoth personal haul of 28 points.

His four tries and six conversions during last week's game means he has now scored 48 points on his own against the Titans this season, following the Sea Eagles' 36-0 win earlier this year.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

It was a losing cause in a low-scoring game for St Helens, who were narrowly beaten 6-2 by Warrington, but Jonny Lomax was still full of his usual tricks in a defence-dominated game.

5:02 Highlights from Thursday night's Super League action between St Helens and Warrington Wolves Highlights from Thursday night's Super League action between St Helens and Warrington Wolves

The Saints man almost helped win it for his side with four minutes remaining, flinging a low pass to Tommy Makinson on the wing to dive over, but the referee judged the pass to be forward and the Wolves held on for victory.

7. Chris Atkin (Salford Red Devils)

There was another close game at the John Smith's Stadium as Salford narrowly edged out former coach Ian Watson and his Giants side 9-8.

Chris Atkin marshalled things well throughout, but it was his drop goal to win it in the dying minutes of the game that seals his place in our team of the week.

1:34 An immense defensive display from the Wolves, as they win at the back-to-back Super League champions St Helens An immense defensive display from the Wolves, as they win at the back-to-back Super League champions St Helens

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

On the other end of the spectrum from deft touches and drop goals is the tireless work that Chris Hill does each week.

The Wolves prop made 161 metres with the ball against Saints and put in 33 tackles on opposition ball carriers to complete another influential shift for the 33-year-old.

9. Daryl Clarke (Warrington Wolves)

Daryl Clarke was a colossal force for Warrington in their victory, putting in no less than 57 tackles in a game that came down to small margins.

Nobody in Wolves colours - or Saints for that matter - made more tackles than Clarke, who set the tone from the front as St Helens were toppled at home for the first time this season.

3:28 Highlights from the Super League clash between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity Highlights from the Super League clash between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity

10. David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

Similar to the feats of Hill, David Fifita - in the 54 minutes he was on the pitch - contributed 35 tackles to his team's cause and carried for 176 metres, which was second only to one man in Wakefield colours, who also makes our team of the week.

Fifita kept the Cas defence on their toes on Wednesday, in a performance that deserved more than the narrow defeat his side suffered.

11. Andre Savelio (Hull FC)

Hull FC scored 12 tries in their 64-22 thrashing of Leigh on Saturday, and Andre Savelio scored three of them.

6:04 Highlights from the Super League clash between Leigh Centurions and Hull FC Highlights from the Super League clash between Leigh Centurions and Hull FC

The second rower was also tied top in his team for ball carries (15), second for tackles (22) and third for metres made (166).

12. Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves)

The attitude of Jack Hughes can be summed up by his tackle on Saints second rower Joe Batchelor inches short of the line to stop a try-scoring opportunity.

It was one of 26 tries from Hughes, who does so much of the unseen work for Steve Price's side over the course of a season.

13. Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity)

The only Trinity man to register more metres with ball in hand than Fifita was Joe Westerman with 188.

Westerman was also top for ball carries (22) for his team and second for tackles made with 41, proving once again that the 31-year-old is consistently one of the hardest working players in Wakefield colours.