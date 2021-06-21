LISTEN: George Williams on the Golden Point podcast

George Williams is on this week's Golden Point podcast

In his first interview since arriving back in the UK, George Williams joins us on this week's episode of the Golden Point podcast.

Williams lifts the lid on his early release from Canberra and how he would have loved to have stayed long term in the NRL if it wasn't for the Covid pandemic.

Williams will not be re-signing for his former cclub Wigan and will instead sign for another Super League club - with Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos leading the chase for his signature.

Williams was initially included in Shaun Wane's England squad, but having not played since last month, there was no real surprise when he did not make the final squad for Fridays clash against the Combined Nations All Stars.

However Williams is excited to see what Wane can do with England and is determined to work his way back into contention.

Also on the show we talk to Mikolaj Oledzki on his call-up to the England squad as well as Jodie Cunningham ahead of England' Women's international against Wales on Friday.

