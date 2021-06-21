England Women name five uncapped players in squad to face Wales

Fran Goldthorp could make her debut for England on Friday

England Women head coach Craig Richards has named five uncapped players in his squad for Friday's National Lottery Mid-Season International against Wales at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Leeds Rhinos wing and 2019 Women's Super League Grand Final hero Fran Goldthorp is named in the 19-player squad for the first time following an impressive start to the 2021 season.

Betfred Women's Challenge Cup winning St Helens duo Beth Stott and Paige Travis could also be in line to make their international debuts next week.

Elsewhere, Wigan Warriors' Vicky Molyneux has been selected and could earn her first England cap since a 2007 victory over France.

Castleford Tigers pair Emma Lumley and Hollie Dodd, who made history featuring in the 2019 Women's Challenge Cup Final at just 16 years old, have also been named.

Castleford Tigers' Emma Lumley

Army Sergeant Carrie Roberts could make her first international appearance since 2015 when she crossed for three tries in a two-game series against France.

St Helens forward Emily Rudge is confirmed as captain.

Head coach Richards said: "It's been a tough process to pick the squad as I have been impressed with several players both in training and with their performances in the Women's Super League.

"I'm delighted to have been able to select a handful of players who could all make their international debuts against Wales and I'm excited to see what some of these players can do on the big stage.

"This is a great opportunity for all of my players to put their best foot forward and show me they want to be in that squad ahead of the Rugby League World Cup later this year."

England Women Squad: Emily Rudge (St Helens, captain), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Chantelle Crowl, Jodie Cunningham (both St Helens), Hollie Dodd (Castleford Tigers), Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles (both York City Knights), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (Castleford Tigers), Tara Jones (St Helens), Emma Lumley (Castleford Tigers), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors), Carrie Roberts (St Helens), Georgia Roche (Castleford Tigers), Beth Stott (St Helens), Tara Stanley (Castleford Tigers), Paige Travis (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors)