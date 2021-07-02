Greg Inglis released from Warrington Wolves contract after hamstring injury rules him out long-term

Greg Inglis has been released from his Warrington contract

Greg Inglis has been released from his contract with Warrington Wolves with immediate effect, the Betfred Super League club have confirmed.

The Australian great made headlines when he opted to come out of retirement and join the Wolves for the 2021 season, but a hamstring injury suffered in Round 7 against Huddersfield Giants has proven worse than initially thought and will rule him out for a prolonged period.

Inglis and Warrington have therefore come to a mutual agreement to terminate his playing contract, although the 34-year-old will remain at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in a volunteer mentoring role working with the Wolves' younger players.

It's unfortunate that it's come to this, but the injury is worse than we originally thought. Greg Inglis

"It's unfortunate that it's come to this, but the injury is worse than we originally thought," Inglis said. "Not too many people get the opportunity and the experience to come over here to the UK and play in Super League, especially at my age, and I want to thank Warrington for the opportunity.

"I've got nothing but high praise for the club. They've been nothing but good to me and my partner and made us feel welcome from minute one. It's not just the team it's the organisation as well that's done a lot for us.

"I'll remain here at Warrington as a volunteer in a mentor role helping the young lads coming through as well as being around the club itself and the team to assist in any way I can.

"I said from the start that I wanted to add value to this club and that's what I'm still firmly focused on now."

The injury restricted Inglis to just three appearances for the Wolves in which he scored two tries, including crossing on his debut for the team in the 50-26 win at home to Hull Kingston Rovers at the start of May.

Although Inglis' playing time was limited, Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick was full of praise for what the former Australia international has contributed during his time at the club and is pleased to see he will be staying to share his experience with the up-and-coming members of the squad.

"Although we would have liked to have seen Greg in action more, he has brought tremendous value to our organisation with his leadership qualities and in driving club standards," Fitzpatrick said.

"It's testament to his character that he wishes to remain in Warrington until the end of the season to continue to support the playing group and to mentor a number of our young players."