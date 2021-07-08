Super League: Friday's talking points and team news

Leeds and Catalans face off in Friday's live Super League clash at Headingley

We look at what is being said and team news ahead of Friday's two Betfred Super League matches, including the clash between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons live on Sky Sports...

Agar eyes half-back options for 2022

Leeds have been handed a boost with the news captain and half-back Luke Gale will be available again for Friday's clash with Catalans, with hooker Kruise Leeming having filled in alongside Rob Lui in his absence.

However, Lui's decision to return to Australia at the end of this season means the Rhinos are in the market for an experienced half to replace him for 2022.

Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons Live on

Huddersfield Giants' Aidan Sezer, a Man of Steel nominee in 2020, has been linked with a switch to Emerald Headingley next year and Leeds head coach Agar confirmed the club have been in contact with him. However, they also have other irons in the fire should that move not materialise.

"It's not a secret we have had some discussions with Aidan," Agar said. "We've not finalised anything yet, but we've had discussions with a number of players and we think the half-back market is generally a difficult one.

"Aidan is a guy we've had a chat to and we'd love him on our roster, but at the same time if we can't work a deal out in that direction we're really confident we can get a good player or two coming into our club in and around the spine positions, be that a guy who can play in and around the halves or a guy who can play multiple positions through the spine or throughout the backline division.

"These things are never done until they're done, but we're not panicking we won't be able land a good option."

Aidan Sezer has been in talks with Leeds over a possible move next year

Gale's return is countered by 19-year-old three-quarter Jack Broadbent being ruled out for what is initially expected to be 12 weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage in Monday's 22-16 win away to Warrington Wolves, while Mikolaj Oledzki is also waiting to see if a foot injury has healed in time.

Numbers add up for Dragons

That win over Warrington made it four in a row for the Rhinos and ended the hosts' run of six games in Super League without defeat, although they now face an even bigger test when they take on a Catalans side sitting top of the table with nine wins from 10 matches.

The Dragons' results, which include wins over last season's Grand Finalists St Helens and Wigan plus running up 50 points against Huddersfield last time out, speak for themselves but a selection of other statistics tell their own story too.

Steve McNamara's side's defensive strength is underlined by them having fewer missed tackles than any other team in Super League, while his opposite number Agar is wary of their kick-chase and attacking threats too.

4:22 Highlights as Leeds Rhinos held out to secure victory over Warrington Wolves in Monday's Betfred Super League match Highlights as Leeds Rhinos held out to secure victory over Warrington Wolves in Monday's Betfred Super League match

"They're a very methodical team, defensively very well organised and they all know their jobs," Agar said. "Statistically, it tells you a bit about them.

"Josh Drinkwater has been very productive for them, particularly around the kicking game and I think he's set 25 percent of their tries up from kicks this year, which is a pretty phenomenal stat.

"When they run shapes, they've got a player like Sam Tomkins on the end of the backline and if they get you where they want you defensively, he's still very good with coming up on the right play at the end of the line.

"They're doing it to a high standard every week. They've clearly bought into each other and defensively are working very hard."

2:08 Catalans Dragons stayed top as they put 50 points past Huddersfield Giants in Super League Catalans Dragons stayed top as they put 50 points past Huddersfield Giants in Super League

On the squad front, the Dragons are without the suspended Gil Dudson and injured Mike McMeeken for the trip to Leeds, but Joel Tomkins and Alrix Da Costa are back and Sam Kasiano is free to play after successfully appealing against a one-match penalty notice.

Named squads

Leeds Rhinos: Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Rob Lui, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Rhyse Martin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holyroyd, King Vuniyayawa, Bodene Thompson, Sam Walters, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Jarrod O'Connor.

Catalans Dragons: Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Fouad Yaha, James Maloney, Josh Drinkwater, Julian Bousquet, Matt Whitley, Mike McMeeken, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Seguier, Mickael Goudemand, Matthieu Laguerre, Joel Tomkins, Jason Baitieri, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins, Jordan Dezaria.

Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens (7.45pm)

St Helens have half an eye on their upcoming Wembley date in the Challenge Cup final, but Kristian Woolf is not overlooking the test posed by Wakefield on Friday night.

Trinity's last outing two weeks ago saw them inflict a 14-6 defeat on Wigan Warriors to notch their fourth win of the season, although Saints were victorious 34-6 when the sides faced off in April.

Nevertheless, head coach Woolf believes it is the ideal game to prepare for their Cup final showdown with Castleford Tigers a week on Saturday.

"It's going to give us everything we need going into the Challenge Cup," Woolf said. "We know it's a tough place to go and play and I know they'll be at their best so we'll have to be at our best.

2:39 St Helens took the derby spoils and condemned Wigan Warriors to their fifth-straight defeat St Helens took the derby spoils and condemned Wigan Warriors to their fifth-straight defeat

"I think Wakefield are a really dangerous side. They've shown that numerous times this year, they've beaten some really good teams, Wigan among them. That's why it's perfect preparation for us."

Woolf has forwards Matty Lees and Joel Thompson available again for the match, with Theo Fages rested for the trip to Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester, on the other hand, is down to just 17 fit players due to injuries and Covid-19 but believes his team are still capable of beating the champions.

"It's a very competitive side we're putting out," Chester said. "We always have a real close game against St Helens down here.

0:51 Highlights from Wakefield Trinity's 14-6 win over Wigan Warriors in Super League Highlights from Wakefield Trinity's 14-6 win over Wigan Warriors in Super League

"Our home form has been excellent - I think we've won four from five - and teams never like coming here. They've given us respect by coming with the strongest team they could field and we're looking forward to the challenge."

Among the injured players is England winger Tom Johnstone, who has undergone knee surgery and is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

Named squads

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne, Liam Kay, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Jacob Miller, David Fifita, Kyle Wood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Joe Westerman, Jay Pitts, Eddie Battye, James Batchelor, Innes Senior, Joe Arundel, Yusuf Aydin, Lee Kershaw, Ryan Hampshire.

St Helens: Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joel Thompson, Morgan Knowles, Sione Mata'utia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Kyle Amor, Agnatius Paasi, Jack Welsby, Aaron Smith, Joe Batchelor, Lewis Dodd, Josh Simm, Dan Norman.