Super League: Leigh-Warrington latest fixture to be postponed due to Covid outbreak

Warrington Wolves have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak

Leigh's home game against Warrington on Thursday has become the 13th fixture in the Betfred Super League to fall victim to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Wolves, who have a number of players still unavailable following the outbreak which led to the postponement of their last fixture against Hull KR, reported a further positive test on Monday.

That took the number of players ruled out to nine - above the threshold of seven needed to request a postponement.

There is also a doubt over Castleford's clash with Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Beaten Challenge Cup finalists Castleford have reported three positive tests, one of them involving a player who saw action against St Helens at Wembley on Saturday.

As a result, all 21 players who travelled on the coach to London, as well as the coaching staff, have been told to isolate until further notice.

The club will undergo a further round of PCR testing on Tuesday.