Team of the week: The star performers from Super League Round 19

Hull KR's Kane Linnett earns a place in our team of the week

We put together our XIII of the players who impressed during Round 19 of the Betfred Super League season...

1. Tui Lolohea (Salford Red Devils)

Slotting in at full-back on Friday night, Lolohea was among the try-scorers as Salford edged out Huddersfield Giants 18-16 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Tonga international carried for 63 metres with an average gain of around seven metres per carry, broke three tackles and made two clean breaks.

2. Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

A try double in Catalans' 31-16 win over Hull FC on Friday evening took Davies to 11 tries for the season and put him joint third on the list of Super League's leading try-scorers this season.

The 179 metres the winger carried for, with an average gain of around eight metres, saw him become the competition's leading metre-maker for 2021 too, while he also made two clean breaks and broke four tackles.

3. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Another strong display from the centre helped the Rhinos to a 46-10 win away to Leigh Centurions on Friday evening.

Newman provided two try assists and carried for 132 metres with an average gain of around nine metres, as well as busting three tackles.

4. Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves)

Mamo was heavily involved in Warrington's second-half fightback against Wakefield Trinity but could not help them avoid a 28-22 on Sunday.

Nevertheless, his try, two assists, four tackle breaks, one clean break and carrying for 157 metres with an average gain of 12 metres earns him one of the centre berths in our side.

5. Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

Two tries from the winger, including a length-of-the-field interception try to put the seal on the victory, helped Castleford overcome St Helens 20-10 on Thursday evening.

Eden's double came on the back of carrying for 208 metres with an average gain of around 12 metres, making one clean break and breaking two tackles.

6. Rowan Milnes (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Half-back partner for the night Brad Takairangi claimed the player of the match honour, but Milnes played a key role in the 26-14 win over Wigan Warriors too.

He scored a try and set up two others, as well as carrying for 51 metres and making three clean breaks, plus putting in some testing in-play kicks.

7. Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

The Samoan half-back made a big impact on his return to action after a spell out injury as Wakefield gave interim head coach Willie Poching a win in his first game in charge.

Lino's try in the win over Warrington came on the back of him carrying for 72 metres with an average gain of around seven metres, along with one clean break and two tackle busts.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

The prop put in another big shift for St Helens on Thursday evening, including scoring a try in the defeat at home to Castleford.

That came on the back of him carrying for 112 metres with an average gain of around seven metres, with five tackle breaks and one clean break.

9. Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

The hooker scored one try and assisted another as Leeds were victorious against Super League's bottom side Leigh.

Leeming made some big inroads for the Rhinos with the ball in hand too, carrying for 122 metres with an average gain of around 14 metres per carry.

10. David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

David Fifita celebrates his try in Wakefield's win over Warrington

The prop made a big impression off the interchange bench in Wakefield's win over Warrington, including scoring a try for the home side.

In total, Fifita carried for 106 metres with an average gain of around eight metres, breaking four tackles and making one clean break too.

11. Oliver Holmes (Castleford Tigers)

Holmes produced a player-of-the-match display as Castleford ended their long wait for an away win away to St Helens in Thursday's Super League clash.

As well as scoring a try, Holmes covered 126 metres with an average gain of eight metres, make one clean break and two tackle breaks. He also made 43 tackles in defence.

12. Kane Linnett (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The man known as the 'Big Red Machine' was again at the forefront for Hull KR as they claimed an impressive win at home to Wigan.

Linnett crossed for a try on the back of carrying for 114 metres with an average gain of around eight metres, making two clean breaks and one tackle bust. He also came up with 27 tackles.

13. Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons)

Playing at loose forward, Goudemand put in a big defensive shift for the Super League leaders as they defeated Hull FC in Perpignan, making 41 tackles.

With the ball in hand, the France international carried for 97 metres with an average gain of around seven metres, along with making two tackle breaks.