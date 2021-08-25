Super League: Richard Agar hails Leeds Rhinos' 'massive effort' to nil Wigan Warriors

Richard Agar hailed Leeds' efforts to keep Wigan scoreless

Richard Agar was full of praise for Leeds Rhinos after they won 14-0 away to Wigan Warriors to keep their Betfred Super League play-off hopes alive.

The Rhinos recorded their first win at the DW Stadium in eight years following tries from Brad Dwyer and Richie Myler.

Leeds had to go through a period of 20 minutes with a man down after both Zane Tetevano and Luke Briscoe were sent to the sin-bin.

"I'm really happy," Agar said. "We had to overcome a bit of adversity with the sin-binnings, and I thought we did that really well.

"I understand their attack is not as potent as it has been, but to keep a team like Wigan scoreless is a massive effort."

Wigan have now gone over 200 minutes of action without scoring a try and head coach Adrian Lam cut a dejected figure after the game.

The former Warriors half-back believes his team are low on confidence and admitted he has to seriously consider changing things.

"It's not a good night," Lam said. "We are down in confidence the whole group, and it's showing. If we had scored first it could have been a different game, but it's easy to say in hindsight.

"When we didn't score first, then they get a lucky try with the ball coming back off the post.

"It's tough. When you don't have confidence, you don't have cohesion and you just start playing on your own.

"We look like a rudderless ship. Our spine and key players are not combining well. We seem to have a different full-back each week, it makes it really hard to build any momentum."