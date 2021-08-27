Team of the week: The stars from Round 21 of the Super League season

Warrington's Jake Mamo is now Super League's leading try-scorer after his two tries against Huddersfield

We put together a team of the standout performers from Round 21 of the Betfred Super League season...

1. Lachlan Coote (St Helens)

The full-back was at the centre of the action for St Helens as they eventually overcame Leigh Centurions with a 42-12 win on Thursday night.

Coote scored a try, provided two assists and kicked seven goals. He also carried for 147 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, and one clean break and one tackle bust.

2. Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

Highlights as Catalans Dragons continued to push towards the League Leaders Shield with victory over Salford Red Devils

The winger's 12th try of the season helped the Super League leaders take a step closer to securing top spot in a 42-14 win away to Salford Red Devils.

Davies covered 173 metres with the ball in hand with an average gain of eight metres too, along with making one clean break and four tackle busts.

3. Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves)

Two tries in Thursday's 26-6 win away to Huddersfield Giants took Castleford-bound Mamo top of Super League's try-scoring charts with 14 for the season so far.

The Warrington centre also carried for 163 metres with an average gain of around 10 metres, as well as making one clean break and two tackle busts against his old side.

4. Jordan Turner (Castleford Tigers)

Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull FC and Castleford Tigers

Turner crossed twice for Castleford as they continued their push for a place in the Super League play-offs with a 23-12 win away to Hull FC on Thursday.

The centre's double came on the back of covering 202 metres with the ball in hand with an average gain of 10 metres, as well as making two clean breaks and busting eight tackles.

5. Regan Grace (St Helens)

A try in Saints' win over Leigh capped a strong showing from the winger as the reigning champions kept up the chase for the League Leaders' Shield.

Welsh international Grace's score came on the back of carrying for 194 metres with an average gain of 11 metres, including three clean breaks and five tackle busts.

6. Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity

Along with half-back partner Mason Lino, Miller was at the centre of things for Wakefield as they chalked up another win by seeing off Hull Kingston Rovers 25-18 on Thursday.

The stand-off scored a try and kicked a drop goal, along with carrying for 86 metres and breaking one tackle.

7. Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

Asked to slot into the halves again due to injury problems at the Rhinos, Leeming produced a player of the match display as his side beat Wigan Warriors 14-0 on Wednesday evening.

It was his pinpoint kick which led to Brad Dwyer's try, while he also carried for 73 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, plus broke four tackles and made one clean break.

Leeds Rhinos' Kruise Leeming was named as player of the match after helping them to victory over Wigan Warriors

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

As has so often been the case, the prop led from the front for Warrington to help them to victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

Hill carried for 145 metres with an average gain of around 10 metres, breaking one tackle. He also came up with 36 tackles on the defensive side.

9. Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers)

Slotting in at hooker after Paul McShane was forced off early on with an injury, Milner was named player of the match in Castleford's win over Hull FC.

He provided an assist, carried for 105 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, broke three tackles and made one clean break, and came up with 42 tackles in defence.

Adam Milner says that Castleford Tigers still have a lot of work to do after defeating Hull FC and breaking into the top six

10. Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity)

Another strong showing from Tanginoa in the Wakefield front row helped lay the platform for their victory over play-off hopefuls Hull KR.

The Australian forward carried for 138 metres with an average gain of nine metres, making three clean breaks and breaking three tackles.

11. Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity)

The second row crossed for a try to help Trinity to another win under interim head coach Willie Poching as they defeat Hull KR at Hull College Craven Park.

Pitts made one clean break and broke three tackles too, along with putting in a big defensive shift to make 37 tackles for his side.

12. Sione Mata'utia (St Helens)

Highlights from the Super League clash between St Helens and Leigh Centurions

Mata'utia was among the try-scorers as St Helens accelerated away from Leigh in the second half to claim victory at Totally Wicked Stadium.

The back row made 183 metres with the ball in hand with an average gain of around 10 metres, making one clean break and breaking six tackles as well.

13. Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons)

The loose forward was another of the try-scorers as Catalans came away from the AJ Bell Stadium triumphant against Salford.

Goudemand's try came in a game where he carried for 143 metres with an average gain of around 10 metres, making one clean break and two tackle busts. He also made 42 tackles in defence.