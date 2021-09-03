Magic Weekend 2021: Six memorable moments from Super League's previous Newcastle visits

Newcastle first hosted Super League's Magic Weekend in 2015

Super League returns to Newcastle on Saturday and Sunday as the city's St James' Park stadium hosts this year's Magic Weekend.

It will be the fifth time the event has been to the north-east and the first time since 2018, with Liverpool having hosted Magic in 2019 and last year's event being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, St James' Park is once again set for a thrilling weekend of rugby league action and, here, we take a look at some memorable moments from previous years…

Magic comes to Newcastle (2015)

A look back on when Super League first came to Newcastle for Magic Weekend back in 2015. A look back on when Super League first came to Newcastle for Magic Weekend back in 2015.

After three years at Manchester's Etihad Stadium, and following previous spells in Cardiff and Edinburgh, Magic Weekend arrived in the north-east for the first time in 2015.

The switch was judged an immediate success, setting a new aggregate attendance record of 67,788 and a record one-day attendance of 40,871 on the Saturday.

There was an estimated benefit of £4.2m to the Newcastle economy too, while fans were treated to some thrilling action on the pitch and entertainment off it.

Giants snatch draw with Dragons (2015)

A try from Jermaine McGillvary and conversion from Danny Brough saw Huddersfield Giants snatch a share of the spoils against Catalans Dragons at the 2015 Magic Weekend. A try from Jermaine McGillvary and conversion from Danny Brough saw Huddersfield Giants snatch a share of the spoils against Catalans Dragons at the 2015 Magic Weekend.

One of the standout matches from that first year at St James' Park was the captivating encounter between Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants.

Huddersfield were leading 16-0 four minutes into the second half, but Todd Carney's double and one try apiece from Eloi Pelissier and Zeb Taia saw the French side overhaul that to lead.

That was until the last minute when Jermaine McGillvary dived over in the corner and Danny Brough nailed the touchline conversion to ensure it finished 22-22.

Miller's drop goal clinches thrilling win (2016)

This drop goal from Jacob Miller snatched a thrilling win for Wakefield Trinity over Catalans Dragons at the 2016 Magic Weekend This drop goal from Jacob Miller snatched a thrilling win for Wakefield Trinity over Catalans Dragons at the 2016 Magic Weekend

Catalans were involved in another see-saw contest the following year in Newcastle, but this time they were on the losing team as they were edged out 25-24 by Wakefield Trinity.

The Dragons had established a 14-point lead, but Trinity clawed their way back into the contest and the sides then engaged in a back-and-forth contest.

Mickael Simon's try for Wakefield made it 24-24 and then, with three minutes remaining, up stepped Jacob Miller to nail the game-clinching drop goal for the Yorkshiremen.

Honours even in Grand Final re-match (2017)

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves fought out a thrilling draw in a rematch of the previous year's Super League Grand Final at the 2017 Magic Weekend. Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves fought out a thrilling draw in a rematch of the previous year's Super League Grand Final at the 2017 Magic Weekend.

Wigan Warriors had the edge over Warrington Wolves in the 2016 Super League Grand Final, but there was nothing to separate the sides when they met at Magic Weekend the following year.

It took a late Joe Burgess try to earn Wigan a share of the spoils though as the sides drew 24-24 in Newcastle, with Jack Hughes - playing as a makeshift centre - looking to have secured the win for Warrington with a score of his own.

George Williams, who will be lining up for the Wolves against the Warriors this year, also missed the late conversion attempt which would have seen the Cherry and Whites claim victory.

League goes global (2018)

Ryan Brierley somehow managed to squeeze over this bizarre drop goal in Toronto Wolfpack's win over Toulouse Olympique at Magic Weekend 2018. Ryan Brierley somehow managed to squeeze over this bizarre drop goal in Toronto Wolfpack's win over Toulouse Olympique at Magic Weekend 2018.

There was a cosmopolitan flavour to Magic Weekend in Newcastle three years ago as the curtain-raiser pitted a side from France and a side from North America against each other.

Those fans making their way into St James' Park early on the Saturday were treated to a high-scoring contest as Championship sides Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique went head-to-head.

Ultimately, the Wolfpack emerged 43-30 victors - with their point-scoring including the above bizarre drop goal from Ryan Brierley.

Hull defy odds to take derby spoils (2018)

Scott Taylor's try helped Hull FC overcome the odds to defeat his former club and city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers in the derby clash in 2018. Scott Taylor's try helped Hull FC overcome the odds to defeat his former club and city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers in the derby clash in 2018.

The 2018 Magic Weekend also saw two of rugby league's fiercest rivals go head-to-head as Hull FC and Hull Kingston Rovers clashed at St James' Park.

An inspirational display from Jake Connor helped an under-strength Black and Whites side, who had seen Kirk Yeaman come out of retirement to help out, upset the odds to ensure it was the fans from the west of the city heading home happy.

As well as Connor crossing, tries from Jack Logan, ex-Rovers forward Scott Taylor and a double from Jamie Shaul sealed the win for Hull FC - despite Kieren Moss grabbing a hat-trick for the Robins.