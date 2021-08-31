LISTEN: Golden Point Magic Weekend preview with Newcastle Thunder chairman Mick Hogan

Newcastle Thunder chairman Mick Hogan joins the Golden Point Podcast as Magic Weekend returns to the city

Ahead of Super League's Magic Weekend returning to Newcastle, the Golden Point Podcast is joined by a man who has spent most of his career involved in rugby league in the north east.

Newcastle Thunder chairman and 2021 Rugby League World Cup organising committee member Mick Hogan joins host Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league pundit Barrie McDermott on the panel for this episode.

Originally from Leigh but firmly part of Newcastle's rugby league scene, Hogan talks to us about what it means for the sport in both the city and the wider region to have Magic Weekend back at St James' Park for the first time since 2018.

We find out more about Championship club Thunder's own ambitions to be Super League champions by 2030 and the growth of the community game in the north east.

Plus, the panel discuss the importance of the postponed Rugby League World Cup still featuring prominently in the region next year and look ahead to the stand-out fixtures at Magic Weekend.