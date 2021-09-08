Greg Richards: Hull Kingston Rovers sign London Broncos prop for 2022

London Broncos' Greg Richards is joining Hull KR from 2022

Tony Smith is in no doubt Greg Richards will prove a valuable addition to the Hull Kingston Rovers squad after the Robins clinched his signature for 2022.

Prop Richards is a former Super League Grand Final winner with St Helens and has been playing for London Broncos since 2019.

The 26-year-old has signed a one-year deal with an option for a second with Rovers and head coach Smith is excited by what he will bring to the team's pack.

"I'm looking forward to working with Greg," Smith said. "I've coached against him on many occasions and he's a very experienced young prop, and he fits the brief for a lot of what we're about.

"Greg's a very skilful prop - he can pass the ball, he's got a good work rate and his knowledge of the game is comprehensive so he will add more depth to our squad and competition for places amongst our prop forwards for next year."

A product of Cumbrian community club Barrow Island, Richards was signed by St Helens and made his debut in 2013, followed by playing off the interchange bench in Saints' Grand Final win the following year.

He later spent two seasons with Leigh Centurions, including their 2017 campaign in Super League, followed by moving to the Broncos, and Smith believes Richards' experience from his career to date will serve him well on his return to top-flight rugby league.

"He's 26 years old, so he's coming into his prime with a wealth of experience," Smith said.

"He had a great experience as a young prop in winning a Grand Final with St Helens and it's a chance for him to get his Super League career back on track after a couple of years of working while playing for London."