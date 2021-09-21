Super League play-offs 2021: Departing Adrian Lam sees bright future for Wigan Warriors' youngsters

Adrian Lam is proud of how Wigan's youngsters have risen to the challenge in 2021

To understand how much Wigan Warriors have been lacking experience in key areas at times this year, one only has to look at the fact their full-back, half-back and hooker axis from last year's narrow Super League Grand Final loss have not played together in those positions at any time in 2021.

Full-back Bevan French suffered a season-ending injury in May, skipper Tommy Leuluai and hooker Sam Powell have both had spells on the sidelines too, while half Jackson Hastings has had to adapt to the No. 1 and No. 9 roles at various times throughout the campaign.

Add in the retirement of Sean O'Loughlin, the departure of George Burgess on medical grounds and off-season recruit Jai Field being plagued by injury troubles, it is no wonder the younger members of Wigan's squad have been asked to step up and play big minutes this year.

Step up they have though, battling through that adversity to clinch home advantage for the first round of the play-offs against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday - live on Sky Sports - and head coach Adrian Lam is proud of how the Warriors' academy graduates have justified his faith in them after playing more than had perhaps been anticipated at the start of 2021.

"We've gone into the season losing a Grand Final on the last play of the season last year and thinking that squad would be ideal to play all of this year and we'd be in a different position," Lam said.

"I think what the younger ones we've had, even Umyla Hanley playing a lot of games, Kai Pearce-Paul coming through, James McDonnell coming through on the weekend [in the 12-8 win over Catalans Dragons] was outstanding - the list goes on and on, and everyone in the squad has played.

"Luckily, those players have got those moments throughout the season and it's going to set up the club in the future in a really good place.

"For the immediate moment, I'm proud of all the young players and what they've done to get here without captains such as Tommy Leuluai for big periods of the season."

Perhaps the proudest moment for Lam came away to Huddersfield Giants in July when a 17-man match-day squad containing eight players aged 21 and under secured a 14-12 win, a result which he believes proved pivotal in securing fourth place in the Super League standings.

One of those involved that day was Joe Shorrocks, who has unexpectedly emerged as one of only three players - along with 20-year-old half-back Harry Smith and Jake Bibby - to be ever-present for Wigan this year.

Not only that, but the 21-year-old former Wigan St Patricks junior ended the regular season as Super League's leading tackle-maker with 833 and a completion rate of just under 81 percent, and Lam has been impressed with how a player who is ostensibly a loose forward has developed this year.

Joe Shorrocks has emerged as Super League's leading tackler in 2021

"I'm really proud of Joe," Lam said. "He's played in the halves, at hooker, in the back row, at 13, in the centres - he's done everything and is our Mr Fix-it.

"He's one of those players I've taken to because he's a great human being and he's fit as anything - he's probably one of the fittest players at the club and him and Liam Farrell are pretty close in that.

"He's very skilful and he's got a bit of Sean O'Loughlin about him with the way he can play with the ball, which certainly suits my style of rugby and I'm really proud of how he's developed this year."

Lam is in no doubt the exposure those younger Wigan who were already part of the first-team squad or have graduated to the senior set-up in 2021 will stand the club in good stead for the future whatever the outcome of this year's play-offs.

It's not about me, it has always been about my players, my team and my squad, and I've always been confident we could get it together at the important times of the season. Wigan head coach Adrian Lam

It will, however, be the final chapter of his time at the DW Stadium, with the 51-year-old set to depart the side he represented with distinction as a player from 2001 to 2004 after three seasons at the helm.

Given his first year saw the Warriors make the preliminary final followed by finishing as Grand Final runners-up behind closed doors in Hull last year, completing the sequence by winning the big one in front of a packed Old Trafford on October 9 would be the perfect way to sign off.

Lam, who lifted the Challenge Cup as a Wigan player 19 years ago, insists his focus is on the team and players rather than any personal glory though.

"Sadly, we didn't get the opportunity to play at Old Trafford last year, but if that was the storyline for this year that would be as good as it gets for me," Lam said.

"But it's not about me, it has always been about my players, my team and my squad, and I've always been confident we could get it together at the important times of the season.

"I've always had that belief and trust, and now we're at that point of the season. Hopefully, we can see that on the field for 80 minutes on Thursday night, so let's get that right first and see what comes next."