LISTEN: Super League play-offs preview on the Golden Point Podcast

Brian Carney joins the Golden Point panel to look ahead to the Super League play-offs

On the latest episode of the Golden Point Podcast, we look ahead to the start of this year's Super League play-offs.

Sky Sports rugby league presenter and two-time Grand Finalist Brian Carney joins host Marc Bazeley to discuss the race to Old Trafford, which begins on Thursday when Wigan Warriors host Leeds Rhinos.

Carney gives his hopes and fears for each of the six teams fighting it out for a place in the title decider, which takes place on October 9.

The panel also look at the six teams which failed to make the top six and what their prospects are heading into the 2022 season.

Plus, we hear from Whitehaven head coach Gary Charlton as the Cumbrians prepare to take on the big guns in the Championship play-offs, which start this Saturday.

