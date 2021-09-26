Super League Dream Team 2021: St Helens and Catalans Dragons dominate this year's team

The 13 players who have been named in the 2021 Super League Dream Team

Super League have revealed the 13 players who will make up this year’s Dream Team, with five coming from St Helens and four coming from League Leaders’ Shield winners Catalans Dragons.

Man of Steel nominee Sam Tomkins earns his sixth appearance and first since 2013 after being named as full-back, with team-mates Tom Davies, Sam Kasiano and James Maloney all included for the first time too.

There is a first appearance for St Helens' highly-talented 20-year-old Jack Welsby, who takes one of the centre berths alongside team-mate Mark Percival - included in the Dream Team for the third time.

Super League Dream Team 2021 key statistics Six of Super League's clubs represented

Seven players included for the first time

Four players (Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Liam Farrell, Morgan Knowles) retain their places from 2020

Sam Tomkins included for sixth time (previous selections 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

Tom Davies made more metres (3,332) than any other player

James Maloney finished as leading point-scorer (227) and goal-kicker (101)

Ken Sio was Super League's leading regular-season try-scorer (19)

Liam Farrell led the way for post-contact metres (1,408)

Of the rest of the Saints contingent, Morgan Knowles is named at loose forward for the third year in a row, while Alex Walmsley and Jonny Lomax earn their third selections after the reigning champions finished second in the regular season.

"I have had the pleasure of watching these extraordinary athletes perform to the highest levels, week in, week out this season and it is a tremendous reward to see them recognised with a place in this year's Betfred Super League Dream Team," said Man of Steel panellist, Sky Sports rugby league pundit and four-time Dream Team member Terry O'Connor.

Along with the top two being well-represented, there are players from Hull Kingston Rovers, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors included in the team.

Tries liked this helped earn Kane Linnett a first Dream Team selection

Kane Linnett's efforts in helping Hull KR reach the play-offs for the first time since 2013 have seen 'The Big Red Machine' rewarded with his maiden Dream Team selection in the second row alongside returning Wigan man Liam Farrell, who makes his fourth appearance overall.

There is also a first Dream Team selection for Kruise Leeming, who gets the hooker role after starring there in 2021 but has also shown his versatility in a Leeds Rhinos shirt this year by putting in some strong displays as a stand-in half-back.

Salford winger Ken Sio, who finished as Super League's leading try-scorer during the regular season with 19, is another newcomer in one of the wide positions.

Kruise Leeming's impressive year for Leeds has earned him a Dream Team place

"To see players from half of the teams in the competition I think shows the depth of talent currently on show in Super League, even more so when you consider some of the players who missed out on a spot in the Dream Team," O'Connor said.

"It is always great to see new faces break into the Dream Team and the inclusion of the likes of Jack Welsby, Tom Davies and Kruise Leeming this year is fantastic.

"A special mention must go to Liam Farrell and Morgan Knowles who have retained their positions for a third year running - a fantastic example of their talent and consistency."

Super League Dream Team 2021

Full-back: Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons); Wingers: Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils); Centres: Jack Welsby, Mark Percival (both St Helens); Half-backs: Jonny Lomax (St Helens), James Maloney (Catalans Dragons); Props: Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons); Hooker: Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos); Second rows: Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Kane Linnett (Hull Kingston Rovers); Loose forward: Morgan Knowles (St Helens).