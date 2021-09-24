Rob Burrow to present Harry Sunderland Trophy at 2021 Super League Grand Final

Rob Burrow will present the man of the match award at this year's Super League Grand Final

Rob Burrow MBE will present the Harry Sunderland Trophy to the man of the match at the Betfred Super League Grand Final on 9 October.

The Leeds Rhinos great is no stranger to Old Trafford, having not only won eight finals during his stellar career but also the prestigious man of the match award on two occasions, 2007 and 2011. His impact on the 2011 final was such that he won the award with a unanimous 37 votes.

Burrow, who is now active in raising money and awareness for motor neurone disease after being diagnosed with the condition in 2019, follows Andy Farrell OBE, Jason Robinson OBE and Paul Sculthorpe MBE, who presented the award in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

To have won it myself twice before, I know just how special that feeling is. To be able to share the moment with that given player will be very humbling. Rob Burrow

"It is a complete privilege and honour to be asked to present the Harry Sunderland trophy at such a huge game," Burrow said.

"To have won it myself twice before, I know just how special that feeling is. To be able to share the moment with that given player will be very humbling.

"I have had some amazing nights from this great sport, and this will rank up there with my best. To whomever wins the award, I just know it will be a special time and I am so grateful to have been asked to present this award"

The Betfred Super League Grand Final is live on Sky Sports from 5pm (kick-off 6pm) on Saturday, 9 October. More information is available on the Super League website along with how to purchase tickets.