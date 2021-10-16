Super League transfers: Ins and outs for the 2022 season

Peter Mata'utia is making the move from Castleford to Warrington

Our regularly-updated look at who is moving where among the 12 Super League teams as they put together their squads ahead of next season...

Castleford Tigers

In: George Lawler (Hull Kingston Rovers), Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves), Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua (both Hull FC), Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity), Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants), Alex Sutcliffe, Callum McLelland (both Leeds Rhinos).

Out: Peter Mata'utia, Oliver Holmes (both Warrington Wolves), Lewis Bienek (London Broncos), Jesse Sene-Lefao (released), Michael Shenton (retired).

Catalans Dragons

Catalans' James Maloney is moving to the French domestic league with Lezignan

In: TBC.

Out: Joel Tomkins (Leigh Centurions), James Maloney (Lezignan).

Huddersfield Giants

In: Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves), Tui Lolohea (Salford Red Devils), Theo Fages (St Helens), Nathan Mason (Leigh Centurions).

Out: Aidan Sezer (Leeds Rhinos), Sam Wood (Hull Kingston Rovers), Lee Gaskell (Wakefield Trinity), Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers), Darnell McIntosh (Hull FC), James Cunningham (Toulouse Olympique), Joe Wardle (Leigh Centurions).

Hull FC

Fiji international Joe Lovodua is joining Hull FC

In: Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants), Joe Lovodua (South Sydney Rabbitohs).

Out: Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua (both Castleford Tigers).

Hull Kingston Rovers

In: Lachlan Coote (St Helens), Sam Wood (Huddersfield Giants), Frankie Halton (Featherstone Rovers), Tom Garratt (Dewsbury Rams), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e (Keighley Cougars).

Out: George Lawler (Castleford Tigers), Greg Minikin (Warrington Wolves), Owen Harrison (Dewsbury Rams), Adam Quinlan (released).

Leeds Rhinos

James Bentley is returning to his home city with Leeds

In: James Bentley (St Helens), Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves), Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants).

Out: King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils), Alex Sutcliffe, Callum McLelland (both Castleford Tigers), Konrad Hurrell (released), Rob Lui (retired).

St Helens

In: Will Hopoate (Canterbury Bulldogs), Curtis Sironen (Manly Sea Eagles), Joey Lussick (Parramatta Eels), James Bell (Leigh Centurions).

Out: Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers), James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos), Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants), Joel Thompson, Kevin Naiqama (both retired).

Salford Red Devils

King Vuniyayawa has agreed a switch to Salford

In: King Vuniyayawa (Leeds Rhinos), Amir Bourouh (Wigan Warriors), Brodie Croft (Brisbane Broncos), Shane Wright (North Queensland Cowboys), Ryan Brierley (Leigh Centurions).

Out: Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants), Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls), Kevin Brown (retired).

Toulouse Olympique

In: James Cunningham (Huddersfield Giants).

Out: Jy Hitchcox, Bastien Ader (released), Remi Casty (retired).

Wakefield Trinity

Tom Lineham is swapping Warrington for Wakefield

In: Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves), Sadiq Adebiyi (London Broncos), Liam Hood (Leigh Centurions), Lee Gaskell (Wakefield Trinity).

Out: Josh Wood (Barrow Raiders).

Warrington Wolves

In: Joe Bullock (Wigan Warriors), Greg Minikin (Hull Kingston Rovers), Peter Mata'utia, Oliver Holmes (both Castleford Tigers), James Harrison (Featherstone Rovers).

Out: Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Lineham (Wakefield Trinity), Jake Mamo (Castleford Tigers), Samy Kibula (Bradford Bulls).

Wigan Warriors

Lebanon international Abbas Miski is joining Wigan from London Broncos

In: Kaide Ellis (St George Illawarra Dragons), Patrick Mago (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Abbas Miski (London Broncos).

Out: Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves), Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils), Jackson Hastings, Oliver Gildart (both Wests Tigers), Tony Clubb (retired).