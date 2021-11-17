Adrian Lam: Leigh Centurions name ex-Wigan boss and current Australia assistant as head coach

Adrian Lam will be coaching in the Championship for the first time

Relegated Leigh Centurions have appointed former Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam as their new head coach.

The 51-year-old former Papua New Guinea international, who is the current assistant to Australia coach Mal Meninga, will take up his new role straight away, aiming to mastermind an immediate return to the Super League.

Lam, who was voted Super League coach of the year for 2020, left the Warriors at the end of the 2021 season and was expected to return to Australia.

Leigh's new head of rugby, Chris Chester - who played with Lam at Wigan - said: "Adrian's signing is a real signal of intent by the club.

"He's an ex-Super League coach of the year and the current Australia assistant coach. He was a fantastic international player and he's coached at the highest level, both here and overseas.

"Now Adrian has been appointed we can sit down and assess the current playing squad and look at areas where we need to strengthen, so that when the season starts at the end of January we can hit the ground running.

"Adrian's signing is massive for the club and a real coup for us."

Lam said: "I am really looking forward to the challenge and am excited to be involved.

"The target is for us to get promoted back into Super League. It's a different level for me but I have the same expectations as I would have with a Super League club in that I want the club to do well.

"Leigh Centurions is a proud club and I am looking forward to being part of its history. I am also looking forward to learning all about the town and meeting everyone."