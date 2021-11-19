Rugby League World Cup 2021: Wigan joins venues as fixtures for postponed tournament confirmed

Wigan's DW Stadium has joined the host venues for the postponed 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Wigan has been added to the list of venues for the revised 2021 Rugby League World Cup schedule.

The DW Stadium was left off the original list, but will now be used to host one of the men's quarter-finals in 2022 as well as the women's group game between England and Canada on November 5.

The double-header was due to take place at Anfield, which is now unavailable, while the wheelchair final which was due to be held at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on November 18 will now be held at Manchester Central.

New Year, New Me… New Schedule ✌️



See you in 2022!



Check out the new #RLWC2021 schedule right here 🔗 https://t.co/nbBwpNmJ6M pic.twitter.com/HjJ33hZktK — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) November 19, 2021

It means Manchester will be the venue for all three finals, with Old Trafford hosting a men's and women's double-header final on November 19.

"We have achieved our objective in delivering minimal disruption to the existing 61-match schedule and I want to place on record my thanks to all those who have made it possible," tournament chief executive Jon Dutton said.

"Every host town and city who joined us on this journey remains involved and they will set the stage for the very best that the sport has to offer."

The only other amendment to the schedule involves a fixture swap. Australia's opening group game with Fiji on October 15 will now be played at Headingley due to a clash with an event in Hull and, in return, the MKM Stadium will now host New Zealand's game with Jamaica on October 22.

Every host town and city who joined us on this journey remains involved and they will set the stage for the very best that the sport has to offer. RLWC2021 chief executive Jon Dutton

The five-week tournament will kick off as planned at St James' Park, Newcastle, on October 15 with the opening ceremony, followed by hosts England taking on Samoa. Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and Leeds United's Elland Road will host the men's semi-finals.

The women's tournament opens at Headingley on November 1 while a double-header at London's Copper Box kicks off the wheelchair event on November 3.

The full, revised 61-match schedule, with the vast majority of the 21 venues and 18 host towns and cities based in the north of England, was unveiled at a media briefing in Manchester on Friday - 12 months out from the final.

"There are world-class, compelling matches, across all three tournaments at some of the most iconic venues across England," Dutton said.

"We are delighted to make tickets available to purchase again and supporters can now look forward to being part of this unique global event.

"With match dates and locations confirmed, the excitement will only intensify as we look to the horizon and the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup."

Organisers have pledged to make the 16th World Cup the biggest and best edition of the tournament, despite being forced to postpone it by 12 months and say Australia and New Zealand, whose decision to withdraw due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic prompted the delay, are among the 32 teams to fully commit to the tournament in 2022.

Men's World Cup fixtures

Saturday, October 15: England vs Samoa (St James' Park, 2.30pm), Australia vs Fiji (Headingley, 7.30pm).

Sunday, October 16: Scotland vs Italy (Kingston Park, 2.30pm), Jamaica vs Ireland (Headingley, 5pm), New Zealand vs Lebanon (Halliwell Jones Stadium, 7.30pm).

Monday, October 17: France vs Greece (Keepmoat Stadium, 7.30pm).

Tuesday, October 18: Tonga vs Papua New Guinea (Totally Wicked Stadium, 7.30pm).

Wednesday, October 19: Wales vs Cook Islands (Leigh Sports Village, 7.30pm).

Friday, October 21: Australia vs Scotland (Coventry Building Society Arena, 7.30pm).

Saturday, October 22: Fiji vs Italy (Kingston Park, 2.30pm), England vs France (University of Bolton Stadium, 5pm), New Zealand vs Jamaica (MKM Stadium, 7.30pm).

Sunday, October 23: Lebanon vs Ireland (Leigh Sports Village, 2.30pm), Samoa vs Greece (Keepmoat Stadium, 5pm), Tonga vs Wales (Totally Wicked Stadium, 7.30pm).

Tuesday, October 25: Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands (Halliwell Jones Stadium, 7.30pm).

Friday, October 28: New Zealand vs Ireland (Headingley, 7.30pm).

Saturday, October 29: England vs Greece (Bramall Lane, 2.30pm), Fiji vs Scotland (Kingston Park, 5pm), Australia vs Italy (Totally Wicked Stadium, 7.30pm).

Sunday, October 30: Lebanon vs Jamaica (Leigh Sports Village, 12pm), Tonga vs Cook Islands (Riverside Stadium, 2.30pm), Samoa vs France (Halliwell Jones Stadium, 5pm).

Monday, October 31: Papua New Guinea vs Wales (Keepmoat Stadium 7.30pm).

Friday, November 4: Quarter-final - Group B winner vs Group C runner-up (John Smith's Stadium, 7.30pm).

Saturday, November 5: Quarter-final - Group A winner vs Group D runner-up (DW Stadium, 2.30pm).

Sunday, November 6: Quarter-final - Group C winner vs Group B runner-up (MKM Stadium, 7.30pm).

Monday, November 7: Quarter-final - Group D winner vs Group A runner-up (University of Bolton Stadium).

Friday, November 11: Semi-final (Elland Road, 7.45pm).

Saturday, November 12: Semi-final (Emirates Stadium, 2.30pm).

Saturday, November 19: Final (Old Trafford, 4pm).

Women's World Cup fixtures

Tuesday, November 1 (Headingley): England vs Brazil (2.30pm), Papua New Guinea vs Canada (5pm).

Wednesday, November 2 (LNER Community Stadium): New Zealand vs France (5pm), Australia vs Cook Islands (7.30pm).

Saturday, November 5: England vs Canada (DW Stadium, 12pm), Papua New Guinea vs Brazil (5pm).

Sunday, November 6 (LNER Community Stadium): New Zealand vs Cook Islands (5pm), Australia vs France (7.30pm).

Wednesday, November 9 (Headingley): Canada vs Brazil (5pm), England vs Papua New Guinea (7.30pm).

Thursday, November 10 (LNER Community Stadium): France vs Cook Islands (5pm), Australia vs New Zealand (7.30pm).

Monday, November 13 (LNER Community Stadium): Semi-final - Group B winner vs Group A runner-up (5pm), Group A winner vs Group B runner-up (7.30pm).

Saturday, November 19: Final (Old Trafford, 1.15pm)

Wheelchair World Cup fixtures

Thursday, November 3 (Copper Box Arena): Spain vs Norway (5pm), England vs Australia (7.30pm).

Friday, November 4 (EIS Sheffield): France vs Wales (11am), Scotland vs USA (1.30pm).

Sunday, November 6 (Copper Box Arena): England vs Spain (12pm), Australia vs Norway (2.30pm).

Monday, November 7 (EIS Sheffield): France vs Scotland (5pm), Wales vs USA (7.30pm).

Wednesday, November 9 (Copper Box Arena): Australia vs Spain (11am), England vs Norway (1.30pm).

Thursday, November 10 (EIS Sheffield): France vs USA (11am), Wales vs Scotland (1.30pm).

Sunday, November 13 (EIS Sheffield): Semi-finals - Group B winner vs Group A runner-up (12pm), Group A winner vs Group B runner-up (2.30pm).

Friday, November 18: Final (Manchester Central, 7.30pm).