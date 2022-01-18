Sky Sports to show more live Women's Super League action than ever in 2022

St Helens celebrate being crowned 2021 Women's Super League champions. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Betfred Women's Super League fixtures for 2022 have been released, with Sky Sports set to show more live and exclusive action than ever before.

Sky will air two regular-season matches as part of double-headers with the Betfred Super League in addition to the semi-finals and Grand Final, which is scheduled for the weekend of September 17-18.

The first live game marks a repeat of the 2021 Grand Final when reigning champions St Helens take on Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday June 23, before the latter host the Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Thursday July 21.

Sky Sports live BWSL fixtures Thursday, June 23 St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (5.30pm) Thursday, July 21 Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm) Semi-finals dates TBC Semi-finals opponents TBC Saturday, September 17/Sunday, September 18 Grand Final opponents TBC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England international and 2021 Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham broke from inside her own half for a stunning try in St Helens' Women's Super League Grand Final win over Leeds Rhinos.

The BWSL has expanded to 12 teams in 2022 and been split into two groups consisting of six, with the opening round of fixtures due to be played on the weekend of May 15.

Group 1 sees St Helens begin their title defence with a home clash against Wigan, while Leeds face Castleford Tigers and the 2021 Challenge Cup runners-up York City Knights face Huddersfield Giants, who earned their place in the top six with victory in the BWSL Shield.

Meanwhile in Group 2 newcomers Barrow Raiders and Leigh Miners Rangers start against Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity, respectively, while Bradford Bulls take on Featherstone Rovers in a repeat of the first Women's Super League Grand Final in 2017.

BWSL opening weekend fixtures (May 14-15) Group 1 Group 2 Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos Barrow Raiders v Warrington Wolves Huddersfield Giants v York City Knights Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers St Helens v Wigan Warriors Leigh Miners Rangers v Wakefield Trinity

The 10 rounds of fixtures will culminate in late August, at which point the top four in each group will progress to the semi-finals.

The Betfred Women's Super League South will also return in 2022 after a successful inaugural season in 2021, when Cardiff Demons beat the British Army in the Grand Final in London - and an application has been accepted for Oxford Cavaliers to join the competition.

The 2022 campaign will kick off in mid-March with the first of three rounds of group matches in the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup, followed by Quarter Finals on the weekend of April 9-10, the semi-finals two weeks later, and the Final at Elland Road in Leeds on Saturday May 7.

"We're delighted to be providing our customers with more live Betfred Women's Super League matches than ever before with the addition of two regular season games. Showcasing these games as double-headers alongside the men's Betfred Super League games will provide greater visibility for the women's game as it continues to grow. We're proud of our continued commitment to the sport of Rugby League here at Sky Sports and very much look forward to the upcoming season." Helen Falkus, Sky Sports Director of Multi-Sports

'Huge boost to profile and prestige'

Thomas Brindle, the RFL's Head of Growth and General Manager of the BWSL, said: "Every season brings significant steps forward for Women's Rugby League, and confirmation that Sky Sports will show live coverage of two regular season fixtures as well as the semi-finals and the Grand Final is a great announcement to make as we publish the fixtures.

"Sky's live coverage of the last two Grand Finals in 2019 and 2021 was a huge boost to the profile and prestige of the BWSL, and this is further evidence of their great support of Women's Rugby League.

"The decision to split to two groups of six in 2022 has been taken to ensure greater quality as well as quantity, with a focus on England Women's preparations for the home World Cup at the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Woman of Steel Courtney Winfield-Hill left the York City Knights defence trailing in her wake to score for Leeds Rhinos in the 2021 Women's Super League semi-finals. Former Woman of Steel Courtney Winfield-Hill left the York City Knights defence trailing in her wake to score for Leeds Rhinos in the 2021 Women's Super League semi-finals.

"After the frustration and disappointment of the Covid-enforced postponement of the 2020 season, 2021 was a year of real progress and encouragement, with the launch of the Betfred Women's Super League South, and a number of new girls competitions and teams.

"That trend has continued for 2022 with a total of 140 teams spread across almost 50 clubs - compared to 78 teams in 2019 and 98 last year - and already this year we've seen Salford Red Devils play their first match against Swinton Lions, and we welcome Oxford Cavaliers to BWSL South.

"The appointment of Jodie Cunningham as National Women's and Girls' Development Manager last November has strengthened the RFL team - and as ever we are grateful to the many volunteers who have helped to drive the development of the Women's and Girls' game, and delighted that more and more continue to do so."