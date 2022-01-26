Transfer Talk: Johnathon Ford leaves Toulouse Olympique, Josh Hodgson denies Newcastle Knights link

Johnathon Ford has left Super League newcomers Toulouse on the eve of the new season

Jenna Brooks takes a look at the latest transfer news and rumours, including a shock departure at Toulouse Olympique, a possible return to the UK for Anthony Gelling, Josh Hodgson's immediate future and some big signings for Featherstone Rovers…

Ford departs Toulouse

Toulouse Olympique have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the new season with the departure of star player Johnathon Ford.

The Australian half-back has been with the Betfred Super League newcomers club for 11 seasons and played an important role in them becoming the competition's second French side after winning promotion from the Championship in 2021.

Toulouse did not specify the reason for Ford's sudden departure, which comes barely two weeks before they begin their maiden Super League campaign at home to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, February 12 live on Sky Sports, beyond saying it was for "family and personal reasons".

"By mutual agreement, Toulouse Olympique XIII and Johnathon Ford have decided to terminate the player's engagement with immediate effect," a statement from the club read.

"The Australian half leaves the club for family and personal reasons.

"During his 11 seasons at the TO, Johno played 190 games and scored 53 tries. As captain in 2021, he was a real leader and was able to get the best out of his team-mates.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnathon Ford's try on the final play of the Million Pound Game put the seal on Toulouse's promotion to Super League. Johnathon Ford's try on the final play of the Million Pound Game put the seal on Toulouse's promotion to Super League.

"The entire Toulouse Olympique team is grateful for his contribution to the club's history and wishes him the best for the future."

Gelling latest

Could Anthony Gelling be on his way back to the UK?

Gelling, who is hoping to represent the Cook Islands at the Rugby League World Cup later this year, is in search of a club for this season and it is understood he is in talks to return to relegated Leigh Centurions.

In 2021 the 31-year-old played six games for the Centurions, before he left to return to New Zealand after being cleared of grievous bodily harm following a trial against his former wife.

Could Anthony Gelling be back in a Leigh shirt soon?

He has also previously played for Wigan Warriors, New Zealand Warriors, Widnes Vikings and Warrington Wolves.

Doro on loan

Warrington prop Eribe Doro will start the 2022 season playing for Widnes.

Doro has re-joined the Vikings on an initial month-long loan deal and could play for the Betfred Championship side as early as Sunday when Widnes take on London Broncos in Round 1.

The 20-year-old made three appearances for the Vikings last year, before former Wolves head coach Steve Price brought him back to Warrington last April.

Hodgson future

We know Josh Hodgson will leave Canberra Raiders for Parramatta Eels at the end of this season, but the England hooker has been linked with an immediate move to the Newcastle Knights to replace the injured Jayden Brailey.

However, the 32-year-old has denied the reports, suggesting they are completely false.

"I've had more links than a gold chain recently," the hooker told The Daily Telegraph. "There's nothing in it, no."

2022 will be Hodgson's eighth season with the Raiders, having played almost 150 games for Canberra, and the Hull-born hooker insists he is focused on getting the job done this year in the Australian capital.

Josh Hodgson has played down rumours of a switch from Canberra to Newcastle

"You always want to leave on a high and my ultimate goal is that you always want to win the competition," Hodgson,

"That's what I'm striving for everyday when I come out here for training. When I'm training on my own at the gym or whatever I'm doing, it's to try and make sure we are striving to win it."

Featherstone make statement

Could 2022 be the year Featherstone are promoted to Super League?

The club are certainly doing everything they can off the pitch to make sure that dream turns into a reality after making three more high profile signings.

Former Leeds forward Adam Cuthbertson is one of a trio of high-profile signings at Featherstone

Rugby league veteran Adam Cuthbertson, Melbourne Storm half-back Ryley Jacks and Australian front row Ben Mathiou will all ply their trade in the championship for Featherstone in 2022.

Former Leeds Rhinos powerhouse, Cuthbertson, who joins as a player-coach, from championship rivals York City Knights, admits the deciding factor was his old coach, Brian McDermott.

"The chance to work with Mac again was a brilliant opportunity," Cuthbertson said. "We've got a great relationship which continued well after our time at Leeds."

McDermott also expressed his excitement to work with Cuthbertson again and admits he is expecting big things from the forward.

Brian McDermott is now in charge at Featherstone

"I'm pleased to have got Adam on board. He comes to us as both player and coach," McDermott said.

"As a coach Adam has already got great experience while coaching the women's teams of both rhinos and York and he is keen to progress further with Featherstone Rovers. He's demonstrated to me quite clearly that he's got a big year in him. He's clearly fired up and raring to go for one final challenge."

Jacks, who calls himself a natural No. 7, can't wait for the challenge.

"Knowing the story of how Featherstone have come so close in recent years, I really fancied the challenge of teaming up with Joey (Leilua) and the other boys to go that one step further.

"It's the story that really made me want to come over."

Mathiou, who has spent time playing in the Queensland Cup for Norths Devils, is excited to help the club in their bid for promotion too.

"I'm a competitor and will compete on every play. I work hard on my leg speed and power. The fans will get a hard-working honest player.

"I can't wait to pull on the Featherstone shirt and hear the cheers of the supporters and fans behind the club."

Cuthbertson, Jacks and Mathiou join Joey Leilua and Jesse Sene-Lefao as Rovers' new recruits for the 2022 Championship campaign, which kicks off this weekend.

Sky Sports will again be broadcasting extensive live coverage of the Betfred Super League in 2022, including 25 games between February and April, Magic Weekend and the Grand Final. Watch reigning champions St Helens and Catalans Dragons face off in a rematch of last year's Grand Final in the season opener on Thursday, February 10.