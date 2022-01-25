Steve McNamara: Catalans Dragons head coach signs new deal with Super League club

Steve McNamara has signed a two-year contract extension with Catalans

Steve McNamara has pledged his future to Catalans Dragons by signing a two-year contract extension with last year's Betfred Super League Grand Final runners-up.

McNamara, who guided the French club to a maiden Grand Final appearance in 2021, was out of contract at the end of the coming season.

However, the 50-year-old who also oversaw the Dragons' first-ever trophy win as they lifted the Challenge Cup in 2018, will now remain at Stade Gilbert Brutus until at least the end of 2024.

"I am extremely happy at the Catalans Dragons and delighted to extend my deal," McNamara said.

"From the day I arrived, the support and trust I have received from our owner Bernard Guasch and his fellow directors has been incredible.

"I am also privileged to work alongside an outstanding group of players and staff. Everyone associated with our club has contributed to making improvements and we will continue to do so."

McNamara, who coached England from 2010 to 2015, joined the Catalans from New Zealand Warriors in mid-season in 2017 following the sacking of Laurent Frayssinous.

That campaign saw him steer the club clear relegation courtesy of victory over Leigh Centurions in the Million Pound Game, followed by the memorable success at Wembley against Warrington Wolves the next year.

The former Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants forward was named Super League coach of the year in 2021 after guiding the Perpignan-based club to the League Leaders' Shield.

"I'm delighted that Steve McNamara has extended his contract with the club," Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch said.

"Offering him a new contract was a natural choice. Since his arrival, he has been part of a process of long-term structuring of the whole organisation.

"I appreciate his vision and his determination. He has been rewarded with collective and individual trophies and we are very happy that he is staying at the Dragons.

"I am sure he will continue to develop the team and the club in the seasons to come."

