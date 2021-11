Super League fixtures: St Helens to begin title defence vs Catalans Dragons live on Sky Sports

St Helens will open their 2022 Super League defence at home to Catalans Dragons, live on Sky Sports

Defending Super League champions St Helens will kick off the 2022 campaign at home to Catalans Dragons, in a repeat of last season's Grand Final, live on Sky Sports.

Each Super League club announced on Wednesday evening, via their respective social media platforms, their opponents for the opening two rounds of Super League action.

An updated list of all the 2022 Super League fixtures up to Round 11 will be published at 8am on Thursday.

St Helens vs Catalans Dragons kicks off the season on Thursday, February 10, live on Sky Sports, and is followed by Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors on Friday, February 11, also live on Sky Sports.

The 2022 Betfred Super League campaign will start on February 10

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils also takes place on Friday, February 11, while Saturday, February 12, sees Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves.

Also on Saturday, February 12, Super League newcomers Toulouse Olympique welcome Huddersfield Giants to the Stade Ernest-Wallon in their first top-flight fixture, live on Sky Sports.

The first Sunday fixture of the new season sees Wakefield Trinity host Hull FC on Sunday, February 13.

In Round 2, Daryl Powell faces his old side as Warrington Wolves host Castleford Tigers on Thursday, February 17, live on Sky Sports, while Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos will take place on Friday, February 18, live on Sky Sports.

On Saturday, February 19, there are a trio of fixtures as Hull FC host St Helens, Huddersfield Giants play Hull KR, and Catalans Dragons welcome Wakefield Trinity.

On Sunday, February 20, Salford Red Devils kick off their home campaign by hosting Toulouse Olympique.

Super League 2022, Round 1

Thursday, February 10

St Helens vs Catalans Dragons, 8pm kick off, live on Sky Sports.

Friday, February 11

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors, 8pm kick off, live on Sky Sports.

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils, 8pm kick off.

Saturday, February 12

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves, 12.30pm kick off.

Toulouse Olympique vs Huddersfield Giants, 7pm kick off (UK time), live on Sky Sports.

Sunday February 13

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC, 3pm kick off.

Super League 2022, Round 2

Thursday, February 17

Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers, 8pm kick off, live on Sky Sports.

Friday, February 18

Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos, 8pm kick off, live on Sky Sports.

Saturday, February 19

Hull FC vs St Helens, 12.30pm kick off.

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull KR, 3pm kick off.

Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity, 5pm kick off (UK time).

Sunday February 20

Salford Red Devils vs Toulouse Olympique (3pm kick off)