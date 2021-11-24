Rugby League Transfer Talk: Dylan Napa, Kevin Naiqama, Joey Leilua, Chris Sandow

Dylan Napa looks set to sign for Catalans Dragons from the Canterbury Bulldogs

Sky Sports Rugby League's Jenna Brooks looks at the latest transfer news from across the sport, discussing Dylan Napa, Joey Leilua, Kevin Naiqama and Chris Sandow.

Napa incoming

It looks like it's just a matter of time before the Catalans Dragons announce their latest signing.

Despite several Super League clubs showing interest in former Canterbury Bulldogs prop Dylan Napa, L'Independant suggests the forward will call the South of France home for the foreseeable future.

The former Queensland Origin representative has history with Dragons head coach Steve McNamara, having played for the Sydney Roosters from 2013 to 2018, when McNamara was an assistant coach.

It's understood the club will make an announcement imminently.

Leilua shock

We now know Samoan international Joey Leilua will be plying his trade in the Championship in 2022 for Featherstone Rovers.

Samoa international Joey Leilua has signed on for Featherstone Rovers in the Championship for 2022

Leilua, a two-time Dally M Centre of the year, will join his Samoa teammate Jesse Sene-Lefao, who recently also signed with Featherstone.

Head coach Brian McDermott believes the 29-year old will bring a wealth of experience and focus to his side.

"This signing is another clear demonstration of this club's unwavering ambition and focus on gaining Super League promotion," McDermott said.

"Joey brings a level of experience and raw ability that is unrivalled in the Championship. He'll add some serious size, strength and focused aggression, which will help this side go up to another level."

Leilua has made 225 NRL appearances for the Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders and most recently the Wests Tigers.

Naiqama plays on

I'm certainly not surprised to hear that 2021 Harry Sunderland trophy winner Kevin Naiqama will play on in 2022.

After he led St Helens to victory in this year's Super League Grand Final, the star centre hinted that his career on the pitch had come to an end, but that is not the case.

Kevin Naiqama, who starred for St Helens in their Super League triumph, looks likely to continue his career in the NRL

The 32-year old, who helped Saints to three straight Super League titles, is set to join the Sydney Roosters on a one-year deal.

Naiqama and his new coach Trent Robinson have a 10-year history, dating back to their time at Newcastle, when Robinson was an assistant.

Reports suggest the Wests Tigers were also interested in re-signing the Fijian international, but the Roosters were victorious and are expected to announce the signing in the coming days.

Sandow comeback

Could former Warrington halfback Chris Sandow be set for a comeback?

Reports in Australia suggest the former Eels and Rabbitohs playmaker is in talks with several NRL clubs for a train-and-trial contract.

Chris Sandow, who played for Warrington between 2015 and 2016, could be set for a return having not played top flight rugby league for five years

Despite not playing a game in the top-flight for more than 5-years, and not having played at all for the last three, the 32-year old has told The Daily Telegraph that he would love the chance to return and prove that he still has it.

"I've still got something to offer, and I've still got something to prove to myself," Sandow told the Daily Telegraph.

"I just want that opportunity. A chance, that's all I want. No club would regret it, no chance.

"There are things you just don't lose - skill, knowledge. I could offer those to a lot of young guys who are a bit lost."