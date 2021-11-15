Mitchell Pearce: Catalans Dragons complete signing of NRL stalwart

Mitchell Pearce is targeting a Super League title with Catalans

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of Australian playmaker Mitchell Pearce.

The 32-year-old half-back has signed a two-year deal, with the option of a third, and is a straight replacement for fellow countryman James Maloney, who retired at the end of the 2021 season.

Newcastle Knights say they agreed to Pearce's request for a release from the final year of his contract to enable him to join the 2021 Super League Grand Finalists with immediate effect.

Pearce, who played under Catalans coach Steve McNamara at Sydney Roosters, made 19 State of Origin appearances for New South Wales and joined the NRL's '300 club' earlier this year after playing his 15th season in the competition.

McNamara said: "We are delighted and excited by the signing of Mitchell.

"He has had an incredible career in the NRL and, having worked closely with him before, I know the sheer quality and energy he will bring to our team."

Pearce said: "I am thrilled to have an opportunity to play for a proud rugby league team like Catalans.

"They have some of the most passionate fans in the sport and it is an honour to be able to represent them.

"I would like to thank (president) Bernard Guasch and Steve McNamara and look forward to helping them achieve their goal of a Super League Premiership."