Super League: Earlier date for 2022 Grand Final to allow players to prepare for Rugby League World Cup

The Super League Grand Final will have a September date in 2022

Next year's Super League Grand Final will have an earlier date than usual after being brought forward to accommodate the postponed Rugby League World Cup.

Traditionally played in early October, the 2022 title decider at Old Trafford will now be held on Saturday, September 24 to allow players adequate time to prepare for the World Cup.

That tournament, which kicks off on October 15 next year, is likely to feature a large number of Super League players, not least of all in the England squad as Shaun Wane's side aim for glory on home turf.

🏟 𝟸𝟺.0𝟿.𝟸𝟸 🏆



🎫 Tickets on sale Monday 8 November#SuperLeague — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) November 5, 2021

"We are delighted to confirm the date and venue for the 2022 Betfred Super League Grand Final," Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said.

"Over the previous 24 Grand Finals, there has been plenty of history created and we look forward to seeing who writes their name into the Super League history books in 2022."

Next year will also mark the 25th staging of the Grand Final since the first in 1998, which saw Wigan Warriors edge out Leeds Rhinos 10-4 in front of a crowd of 43,553 at the home of Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from this year's Super League Grand Final between Catalans Dragons and St Helens Highlights from this year's Super League Grand Final between Catalans Dragons and St Helens

Jason Robinson wrote his name in history as the first player to score a try in the Grand Final, while the most recent one saw St Helens make it three titles in a row as they held off Catalans Dragons 12-10 last month.

Tickets for next year's Grand Final go on sale from Monday, November 8 via the Super League website and an early-bird discount of 25 percent is available on adult tickets in certain categories, as well as new junior and community initiatives being introduced.