Super League: Paul Rowley named new Salford Red Devils head coach; Marc Sneyd returns from Hull FC

Paul Rowley has signed a two-year contract as Salford head coach

Paul Rowley will get his first opportunity as a Super League head coach in 2022 after being named as the new man in charge of Salford Red Devils, with Marc Sneyd returning to the club as his first signing.

Rowley, who previously had successful spells in charge of Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack in the Championship, has been working for the Red Devils in different roles under previous head coaches Ian Watson and Richard Marshall.

But, following Marshall's departure after just 11 months in charge, the 46-year-old has been handed the top job on a two-year contract, with former Leigh Centurions interim head coach Kurt Haggerty and Danny Orr, already in place on Salford's staff, named as his assistants.

"I'm excited for the challenge, I'm refreshed from having a break from coaching," Rowley said. "I want to lift standards at the club throughout and create a different environment - one that walks a little bit taller.

"I want our players to understand what being a Salford player is about, both on and off the pitch. The support is phenomenal and quite often it does bring a tear to your eye when you come out.

"The Salford fans are unbelievable, they're integral to the club and this club belongs to the fans. They've always been our heartbeat."

Rowley moved into coaching following his retirement from playing in 2006 after a 14-year career which included two spells with Leigh, as well as representing Halifax and Huddersfield Giants.

Taking over as Centurions head coach in 2012, he guided the club to back-to-back Championship titles in 2014 and 2015 and then took over at Toronto Wolfpack for their inaugural season in 2017, guiding them to promotion from League One at the first attempt and to within a whisker of promotion to Super League the following year.

Rowley held a consultancy role under Watson as Salford reached the Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final in 2019 and 2020 respectively, followed by taking on a full-time role as the Red Devils' first head of rugby development, overseeing pathways for young players.

His unveiling as head coach on Friday saw Sneyd, who began his playing career with Salford and made his debut in 2010, unveiled as the first recruit under Rowley's stewardship, with the half-back making the surprise switch from Hull FC.

A two-time Challenge Cup and Lance Todd Trophy winner during his time with Hull FC, Sneyd has signed a three-year contract with the Red Devils and is delighted to be back where it all began for him.

"I'm really excited to be coming back to Salford," Sneyd said. "They've made some great signings and the squad looks like it's taking shape.

"I'm excited to get on the field with the lads now and get stuck in with them."

Sneyd is Salford's eighth recruit ahead of the 2022 Super League season in total, joining King Vuniyayawa, Amir Bourouh, Sitaleki Akauola, Brodie Croft, Shane Wright, Ryan Brierley and Deon Cross in making the move to the AJ Bell Stadium.