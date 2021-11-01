Super League: Catalans Dragons planning for fixture at Marseille's Stade Velodrome in 2022

Marseille's Stade Velodrome has previously hosted rugby union internationals

Catalans Dragons are planning to take a Super League fixture in 2022 to the home of French football giants Olympique Marseille.

The Dragons are hoping to build on a successful season in 2021, which culminated in a maiden Grand Final appearance at Old Trafford, by taking a high-profile match on the road - just as they did in following their 2018 Challenge Cup triumph when they took at match to Barcelona.

Now the ambitions Perpignan-based club are looking to play at the 67,394-capacity Orange Velodrome in Marseille, which was a venue for the 2007 Rugby World Cup and Euro 2016, and has hosted high-profile club and international rugby union matches in recent years.

HIGHLIGHTS: This was the 2nd David Mead try as he helped @DragonsOfficiel to an historic 33-16 over @WiganWarriorsRL in front of a record crowd at the Nou Camp in Barcelona!



Watch the highlights here 👇🏽https://t.co/5KQsC8BMgt pic.twitter.com/WYJXNUpD9L — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) May 18, 2019

Catalans have yet to decide which fixture to take on the road, but it is unlikely to be the derby with newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique, which is almost certain to take place at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

"We are working on taking a game to Marseille, but we are at the start of the project," a Catalans spokesman said.

"The Orange Velodrome is a superb stadium, close to the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region which is a strong rugby league area.

Catalans reached the Super League Grand Final for the first time in 2021

"Once all the financial details are resolved, we'll start thinking about the opposition, but it won't be Toulouse. We will play them in Perpignan."

The Dragons drew a crowd of 31,555 to the Nou Camp in Barcelona for the visit of Wigan Warriors two years ago, which set a new record attendance for a Super League regular-season fixture.

The Super League fixtures for 2022 are set to be published on November 25.