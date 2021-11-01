Danny Brough: Former Super League Man of Steel retires on medical advice

Danny Brough was most recently with Bradford Bulls

Danny Brough, the joint fifth-highest points scorer in rugby league history, has accepted medical advice to retire from the sport.

Scotland international half-back Brough, most recently with Championship club Bradford Bulls, played over 500 competitive games in a career which began at hometown club Dewsbury Rams in 2002 and was named Man of Steel in 2013.

He spent most of his career in Super League with Wakefield Trinity, where he had three spells, Huddersfield Giants, where he was a driving force behind their 2013 League Leaders' Shield triumph and Hull FC, with whom he won the 2005 Challenge Cup.

"It is very sad news," Bradford head coach John Kear, who coached Brough at both Hull and Wakefield as well, said.

"It was the third time we have worked together and unfortunately it has come to a sad end but one I feel that Danny's body was telling him and consequently I feel he has made the correct decision.

"A fit Danny Brough would get into any team, but father time catches up with everyone and your body tells you when it is time.

Hopefully he can enjoy a very illustrious retirement and reflect on everything he has achieved. John Kear on Danny Brough

"Danny has listened and hopefully he can enjoy a very illustrious retirement and reflect on everything he has achieved."

Brough joined Bradford in 2020 and in his last match, a Championship play-off match at Batley Bulldogs in September, he kicked a goal to bring up 3,985 points and draw level with former Leigh stand-off John Woods in fifth place in the all-time scoring list.

As well as starring in the domestic game, where he also played for York City Knights and Castleford Tigers, Brough captained Scotland in the Rugby League World Cups of 2008, 2013 and 2017, and made a solitary appearance for England against the Exiles in 2012.

Brough was a mainstay of the Scotland team during his career

"He ends as the joint fifth-highest points scorer in rugby league history and that is something to be very, very proud of," Kear said.

"The number of appearances he has made is something to be very proud of. He has been involved in a League Leaders' success - that is something to be very proud of - and he has also won a Challenge Cup which is something to be very proud of.

"We would like to thank him for what he has done. We did not get to see the best of Danny which is unfortunate and the reasons for that are well documented in forcing his retirement on medical grounds, but I would personally like to say thank you."