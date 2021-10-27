Hull FC sign Fiji prop Kane Evans from New Zealand Warriors

Kane Evans is looking forward to testing himself in Super League

Hull FC have signed Fiji prop Kane Evans from New Zealand Warriors on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old, who made 130 NRL appearances with Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and the Warriors, represented Fiji at the 2013 and 2017 Rugby League World Cups.

Evans has also won representative honours with NSW City and the World All Stars.

"Kane is a big unit and his addition to our squad brings another level of power, aggression and size next season, and we're pleased to have another key player tied down for 2022," said Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson.

"He's got a wealth of experience having played consistently in the NRL for the best part of a decade, and a competitive streak which is clear to see when he takes to the field.

"He also brings an impressive offload game which can help us develop our second phase of attack further and threaten opposition teams across the park."

Evans' Fiji team-mate Joe Lovodua has also joined Hull FC

Evans becomes Hull's third signing ahead of the 2022 season, joining Fiji team-mate Joe Lovodua and winger Darnell McIntosh at the MKM Stadium.

"To have signed my deal and to be on my way over there soon is a massive opportunity for me and I can't wait to get started with the club," said Evans.

"I've always wanted to test myself on the other side of the world in Super League. From what I have heard, some of the boys I know who already play in Super League say that the forwards tend to be much bigger.

"It is a new test for me to challenge myself against some of the big names on the other side of the world, and I am looking forward to making home at Hull FC having heard a lot of good things about the club and the city."

Hodgson added: "We have been working hard to add another big middle to our squad and the inclusion of Kane alongside the likes of Chris Satae, Ligi Sao and Manu Ma'u represents a strong contingent of overseas forwards who, alongside the rest of our pack, will help us lead the charge next season."