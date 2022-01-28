Rugby Football League will maintain pre-match anti-discrimination gesture for 2022 season

Players lined up together during the anti-discrimination window last season

Rugby league will continue to show its opposition to discrimination with a 13-second window when the 2022 season gets under way for professional clubs this weekend.

In a change for this year, the Rugby Football League says players will take up their kick-off positions for the 13 seconds instead of lining up in front of the main stand or dugout.

It will be left to players and match officials themselves to decide if they take the knee or not and the RFL says it will encourage fans to applaud the gesture.

Rimla Akhtar, chair of the RFL inclusion board, said: "We continue to be resolutely committed to tackling discrimination in sport and in society.

"By becoming even more inclusive, rugby league will be a stronger sport - one that is truly representative of all its communities.

"The 13 seconds are a platform for rugby league to highlight its opposition to discrimination and a reminder of the collective commitment that underpins our 'Tackle It' plan."

'Tackle It' is a sport-wide action plan the RFL is using to combat discrimination.