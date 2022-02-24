Rugby League News

Wigan Warriors great Va'aiga Tuigamala dies aged 52

Tuigamala made 102 appearances for Wigan during five seasons at the club; "Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to Inga's family and friends at this awful time," statement says

Last Updated: 24/02/22 11:39am

Va'aiga Tuigamala has died aged 52
Va'aiga Tuigamala has died aged 52

Wigan Warriors have announced that former player Va'aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has died aged 52.

Tuigamala played 102 games for Wigan during five seasons at the club between 1993 and 1997, scoring 62 tries.

He won three League titles with Wigan as well two Challenge Cups, two Regal Trophies and one Premiership title.

"Every now and then a player comes along who touches the heart and soul of every single fan, player, coach and administrator - Inga was one of them," Kris Radlinski, Executive Director of Wigan Warriors said.

"He was one of the most exciting rugby players to play either code. His presence on the rugby field was huge.

"As a teenager, he gave me the most precious thing that anyone could, time. We would spend hours on the field doing one on one's together. It is a very sad day for the Club. Rest in peace my friend."

A club statement said: "Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to Inga's family and friends at this awful time. Ahead of tonight's game against Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium, there will be a minute's silence to remember Inga."

