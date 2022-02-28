Sky Live: Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos talking points and team news

Sam Tomkins and his Catalans team-mates have faced both Wakefield and Leeds already in 2022

Sam Tomkins knows as well as anyone what to expect from Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos when they go head to head in Thursday's Super League derby clash, live on Sky Sports.

The reigning Man of Steel and his Catalans Dragons team-mates have faced both clubs in the past two weeks, holding off a Trinity fightback to win 24-22 in Perpignan and then overcoming the Rhinos 10-4 in a tight affair at Headingley last week.

Both sides head into the match at Be Well Support Stadium (8pm kick-off) aiming for their first win of the season and Tomkins, who will join Sky Sports as guest pundit for the match, knows that will be in the minds of both sets of players.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

"Wakefield had a great comeback against us in Perpignan," Tomkins told Sky Sports. "We got a little bit too comfortable and didn't treat the threat they posed late in the game with enough respect

"They came back and they shook us. The Leeds game was different - it was a real battle for us.

"Losing three from three will be playing on their minds and both teams are in a pretty similar boat - the difference being Wakefield will be underdogs.

"They came over to France missing (Jacob) Miller, (David) Fifita, (Kelepi) Tanginoa and they pushed us for the two points. I don't think Wakefield have got anything to lose because everyone is probably expecting Leeds to go away and get their first win."

Trinity 'strong as individuals'

Wakefield may be without a win yet in the 2022 Super League season, but one man who has once again come to the fore for them is winger Tom Johnstone, who has four tries to his name already.

It is the stand-out individuals like Johnstone who Tomkins thinks highly of, along with half-back Jacob Miller, and the front row duo of Kelepi Tanginoa and cult hero David Fifita.

Added into the mix when he returns from suspension will be Reece Lyne, the centre who was the only Trinity player named in Shaun Wane's England train-on squad this week, but the Dragons full-back believes they need to start performing as a group.

"They're very, very strong as a group of individuals, they just need to click as a team and play well for a full 80," Tomkins said.

Tom Johnstone has scored four tries already for Wakefield in 2022

"When they played against us in France, we got control of the game and when they turned it on they caused us some problems. It's probably doing that for longer periods."

Wakefield have faced both of last season's Grand Finalists on their own patches in the past two weeks, following the trip to Catalans with a match away to reigning champions St Helens.

That match saw Trinity beaten 20-4 at Totally Wicked Stadium, but head coach Willie Poching took encouragement from his side's display.

"I'm really proud of our effort, there was no doubting that," Poching said. "We chanced our arm which is what we wanted to do and created some opportunities.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between St Helens and Wakefield Trinity Highlights of the Super League match between St Helens and Wakefield Trinity

"When you come to places like this and teams are flying high you have got to leave the field knowing you've left everything out there and I think we did that."

Rhinos yet to click

Along with last year's League Leaders' Shield winners Catalans, Leeds have faced two of the other high-flyers in Super League in Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors in the opening rounds of the season.

A narrow 22-20 loss in Daryl Powell's first game in charge of the Wolves at home, on a day where James Bentley was sent off, was followed by a 34-12 loss away to Wigan, although the Rhinos dug in last week before eventually falling to the Dragons.

They have not been helped by injuries to some key names, while many are waiting to see the half-back partnership of Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer hit the heights expected of them - although Tomkins does not believe it will be long before that happens.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons

"There has been a lot of talk around Leeds through the off-season, they've got new half-backs who there has been a lot of talk around, and they've not quite clicked yet," Tomkins said.

"At some point, they will click, and things will fall into place for them, and they'll be hoping it will be against Wakefield because it's been a disappointing start with all the hype around Leeds and certainly the half-backs."

Thursday's match will mark a milestone for Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer, who his set to make his 100th appearance for the club.

However, the 28-year-old, who works well in tandem with starting No. 9 and captain Kruise Leeming off the interchange bench, is focused solely on the team rather than individual accolades.

Brad Dwyer is set to make his 100th Leeds appearance on Thursday

"I'm excited to get out there and get a better performance, and get into the run of things," Dwyer told Rhinos TV. "It's a nice occasion, but it doesn't take anything away from the most important thing and that's the performance.

"Most games in this league are tough games and going to Wakey away is difficult as this time of year and we've got to manage that. Most he focus is on ourselves, improving and playing a bit more."

Team news

Mason Lino returns to Wakefield's 21-man squad after missing the defeat to St Helens, but the hosts are without Tom Lineham after suffering an injury in last Friday's match at Totally Wicked Stadium.

David Fusitu'a has recovered from concussion to take his place in Leeds' 21-man squad, while Harry Newman could make his first appearance of the season after overcoming a hamstring injury. Rhyse Martin is back too after being in Australia on compassionate leave.

Named squads

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jay Pitts, Jordy Crowther, Jai Whitbread, James Batchelor, Liam Kay, Jack Croft, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Sadiq Adebiyi, Harry Bowes, Lewis Murphy, Isaac Shaw, David Fifita.

Leeds Rhinos: Jack Walker, David Fusitu'a, Harry Newman, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Tom Briscoe, Morgan Gannon, Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O'Connor, Corey Johnson, Liam Tindall.