Super League: Sam Tomkins on why 'stronger' Catalans Dragons can fire again in 2022

Sam Tomkins is excited by the homegrown talent at Catalans

Sam Tomkins will be one of nine Catalans Dragons players watching from the sidelines when last year's League Leaders' Shield winners take on unbeaten Warrington Wolves on Friday, but the England captain knows there is plenty of homegrown talent ready to step up.

A look through the list of absentees for the Dragons would perhaps cause any Super League coach concern: Tomkins and Joe Chan join Julian Bousquet, Matthieu Laguerre, Dean Whare and Arthur Mourgue on the treatment table after picking up injuries in last week's 10-4 win at Leeds Rhinos, while Micky McIlorum, Gil Dusdon and Dylan Napa are all suspended.

Head coach Steve McNamara will have no qualms over giving game-time to Corentin Le Cam, Romain Franco, Florian Vailhen and Cesar Rouge though, and Tomkins is in no doubt that strong contingent of French players now emerging in Perpignan have already played a pivotal role.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

"I think they were the difference last year and the reason we were so good was the fact we had so many young kids come in and really step up," Tomkins told Sky Sports.

"You look at Arthur Mourgue, he's going to be a star of Super League for years to come, I'm sure of that. People like Matthieu Laguerre and Jordan Dezaria, these have all gained invaluable experience last year.

"No matter how much training you do, you can't prepare better than by playing games and a lot of young kids played more than they would have thought last year. That means this year we're stronger - and with the recruits we've brought in.

"All three bring different aspects to the team and that, combined with a solid group of players who've been here for a length of time or a core of French players, we can go on and be successful again."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons

Of those three new signings from NRL clubs, Tomkins believes prop Napa has a point to prove - and no doubt the ex-Canterbury Bulldogs man will think likewise after being sent off in his first game for Catalans as they were beaten 28-8 by reigning champions St Helens in the rematch of last year's Grand Final.

Tyrone May, meanwhile, brings the ability to cover nearly any position on the field with the exception of prop and Mitchell Pearce, brought in to replace James Maloney in the halves, has proven himself for Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights, not to mention New South Wales in State of Origin.

The question on many observers' lips heading into 2022 has been whether the Dragons will be able to kick on from last year's performances which saw them finish top of the table and reach the showpiece at Old Trafford for the first time before ultimately being edged out 12-10 by Saints.

Wins over Wakefield Trinity and Leeds following that fiery season-opening loss at Totally Wicked Stadium, but while Tomkins concedes Catalans' performances in those games were not up to the standards they set themselves, he is convinced the French club have more to come and have finally shed the inconsistent tag.

For 16 years, the Dragons were called inconsistent and then we've gone and won the League Leaders' Shield. Catalans full-back Sam Tomkins

"For 16 years, the Dragons were called inconsistent and then we've gone and won the League Leaders' Shield," Tomkins said.

"The last couple of years, we've finished pretty high up quite regularly. That'll still be something people mention, but we know that's not true.

"We want to build and be the most consistent side again this year and win every single game whether we're home and away."

Tomkins may have to sit out Friday's match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, live on Sky Sports, but is excited ahead of a year where he is aiming to build on being named Man of Steel in 2021 and lead England at the postponed Rugby League World Cup in October and November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Last year's Man of Steel Sam Tomkins shared his story ahead of Catalans Dragons' first Super League Grand Final appearance Last year's Man of Steel Sam Tomkins shared his story ahead of Catalans Dragons' first Super League Grand Final appearance

The 32-year-old unsurprisingly retained his place in the 30-man train-on squad named by England coach Shaun Wane on Tuesday ahead of their upcoming get-together and wants to ensure his own form is matched by that of the Dragons.

"I'm really eager to get stuck into the season now," Tomkins said. "Pre-season is a long time, no players enjoy it, so it's good to be back playing.

"Personally, I want to kick on and be consistent as the team does, and I want to put some of my best rugby out there this year. Especially in a World Cup year, I think everybody will have the same mentality.

"You've got to play your best this year because there's a huge opportunity to play for England at the end of the year in a World Cup."