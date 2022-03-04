Sam Burgess: Former England captain fined and suspended by NRL for breaching rules

Sam Burgess

Former England captain Sam Burgess has been fined £16,500 and suspended for 12 weeks by the National Rugby League for multiple breaches of its rules during his time as a South Sydney Rabbitohs player and coach.

Burgess, who retired at the end of 2019 due to a chronic shoulder problem, stepped down from club duties in October 2020.

In a statement released on Friday, the NRL said Burgess had "breached its code of conduct by taking illicit drugs in 2018, threatening another rugby league player in 2018 and breaching NSW law in February 2021 by driving a motor vehicle with traces of an illicit drug in his system".

The former Bradford forward is permitted to count his stand down as time served and is therefore entitled to resume his duties should he wish to.

It comes following the NSW Police Strike Force Irrabella, which had been set up to investigate the allegations of domestic violence and drug abuse made against Burgess by his ex-wife.

The NRL concluded that it did not find that the available evidence was sufficient to support allegations Burgess had engaged in domestic violence, nor that the available evidence supported a finding there had been a cover-up by the club of Burgess' use of illicit drugs or prescription drugs.

The investigation found that the treatment the club doctor provided Burgess in his home following a medical incident, was given in the doctor's private capacity - not in his role as club doctor. Consistent with the doctor's obligation of patient confidentiality, the club was not informed of the medical incident or the treatment provided.

Sam Burgess in action for England against Fiji's Talemaitoga Tuapati during the 2015 Rugby World Cup

The South Sydney Rabbitohs, meanwhile, have been fined $20,000 for failing to promptly advise the NRL Integrity Unit of an allegation made against Burgess.

The NRL noted that the Rabbitohs have made improvements to policy and procedures to ensure any future allegations are reported.

Burgess: Punishment 'grossly unfair'

Responding to the decision in an Instagram post, Burgess confirmed he would not launch an appeal while describing the punishment as "grossly unfair".

"I stand strongly against violence towards women. It has no place in society, no place in sport and no place in my life," he said.

"I am thankful the NRL has finally cleared my name against all allegations of domestic violence. I have now been cleared of three very public and defamatory investigations. This has been a long and damaging process, taking a toll on me both physically and mentally.

"I have accepted full responsibility for the way certain parts of my life have unfolded throughout the last three years. I can now move on and continue the next phase of my life knowing the truth has been revealed. I have made impactful and positive changes to my life and I am focusing on improving and developing as a man, son, father and now coach.

"I understand, but do not agree with all of the breach notices issued by the NRL. The punishment is grossly unfair and my lawyers have advised me of my appeal rights. However, I wish to move on with my life for matters that I believe have already been dealt with by the Courts, judiciary and publicly."

Rabbitohs 'accept' fines

South Sydney released a statement accepting their punishment while underlining its stance against domestic abuse and drug-taking.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs acknowledge receipt of a breach notice from the NRL for breaching its rules pertaining to the lack of a prompt reporting to the NRL Integrity and Compliance Unit, an allegation from a member of the public immediately upon becoming aware it could have been reasonably suspected to be a potential breach of the NRL Rules," the club said.

"The Rabbitohs responded to the breach notice at the time and now accepts the fine that has been imposed.

"The Rabbitohs wish to reiterate that there is no place in our society for violence, harassment or abuse against women. The Club also takes issues of drug use very seriously and has established policies and procedures in place around the use of drugs.

"The Club works closely with the playing group to support their wellbeing and educate them about drug use, and also works closely with Sport Integrity Australia and the NRL who administer testing of the players.

"The Rabbitohs now consider this matter to be closed and will be making no further comment at this time."