Super League: Saturday's talking points and team news

Will Pryce has rapidly become an integral part of Huddersfield's team

We look at what is being said and team news ahead of Saturday's Super League double-header, live on Sky Sports...

Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers (3pm - live on Sky Sports)

Since making his Super League debut for Huddersfield last year, Will Pryce has rapidly emerged as one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in the competition.

The son of former Great Britain international Leon Pryce played a key role as the Giants beat Salford Red Devils 34-2 last week as well, scoring a try and kicking five goals.

Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers Live on

However, Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson has warned against placing too much expectation on the 19-year-old in his first full Super League campaign and is keen to allow him to develop at his own pace.

"When you get a kid coming through like Will, everyone wants to put pressure on him," Watson said. "People start saying he is going to the NRL, he is going to be playing for England and Great Britain.

"He might get there, and we want to assist him to get there, but he needs to earn the right. When you perform everyone gets excited, but he needs to be left alone to play."

Watson has Michael Lawrence and Danny Levi at his disposal again for Saturday's visit of Castleford Tigers, live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event, but Theo Fages has been left out of the 21-man squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils.

Castleford, meanwhile, head to John Smith's Stadium after picking up their first win of the 2022 season with a 33-26 triumph at home to head coach Lee Radford's former club Hull FC.

Jake Mamo and Kenny Edwards are both poised to return for the Tigers and Radford is keen to build on the areas his team showed improvement in against Hull.

"If you turn up with the right attitude, the right energy and put some importance on areas like your kick chase, your line speed, your scramble and your movement of the ball, it doesn't matter what side you put out because you'll be there or thereabouts," Radford said.

"Our kick chase is going to be really important this week, particularly with the backfield they've got on the form they're in."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Castleford Tigers and Hull FC. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Castleford Tigers and Hull FC.

Named squads

Huddersfield Giants: Will Pryce, Jermaine McGillvary, Ricky Leutele, Ashton Golding, Tui Lolohea, Chris Hill, Danny Levi, Michael Lawrence, Chris McQueen, Luke Yates, Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Owen Trout, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Louis Senior, Oliver Russell, Oliver Roberts, Innes Senior.

Castleford Tigers: Derrell Olpherts, Jordan Turner, Jake Mamo, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, George Lawler, Kenny Edwards, Joe Westerman, Mahe Fonua, Tyla Hepi, James Clare, Alex Sutcliffe, Daniel Smith, Greg Eden, Cheyse Blair, Suaia Matagi, Brad Martin, Sam Hall, Gareth O'Brien, Cain Robb.

Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors (5.30pm GMT - live on Sky Sports)

Matt Peet has revealed his respect for the man who will be his opposite number when Wigan and Catalans go head-to-head at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports.

Warriors head coach Peet has previously worked with Steve McNamara during his time as part of the England age-group and Academy set-ups, becoming an admirer of his during that time.

Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors Live on

He is also impressed with the job McNamara has done at the Dragons after guiding them to the League Leaders' Shield and a maiden Grand Final appearance last year.

"Many coaches tried in the past to go there and get consistency into Catalans, but it's Steve who has been the one to crack it and build the right culture and recruit the right people," Peet said.

"I think the work he has done there shouldn't be underestimated and I'm happy for them to get success because when I've been coaching at different levels with England and in the Academy, Steve always made time for me.

"He is someone who I hold in high esteem as a coach and a person and all the players that he's ever worked with that I speak to rate him highly as a class coach and a class bloke."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Toulouse and Wigan Warriors. Highlights of the Super League clash between Toulouse and Wigan Warriors.

Catalans have Sam Tomkins, Dean Whare and Joe Chan available again after the trio were unavailable for the 24-18 win over Warrington Wolves last week, while Wigan have an unchanged 21-man squad from their win over Toulouse Olympique.

That win at Stade Ernest Wallon was only secured in the final minute thanks to a drop goal from Harry Smith and Peet knows his side must be better if they are to make it a French double.

"It'll need and require a completely different level of performance, probably a level of performance beyond what we have served up this year," Peet said.

Named squads

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons.

Catalans Dragons: Tom Davies, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Fouad Yaha, Mitchell Pearce, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Micky McIlorum, Matt Whitley, Mike McMeeken, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Seguier, Mickael Goudemand, Arthur Romano, Tyrone May, Jordan Dezaria, Joe Chan, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins.

Wigan Warriors: Jake Bibby, Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Tommy Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Patrick Mago, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies, Kaide Ellis, Harry Smith, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Brad O'Neill.