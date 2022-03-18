Super League: Friday's talking points including Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos live on Sky Sports

James Bentley is set to return to action for Leeds after a four-game ban

We take a look at what is being said and team news ahead of Friday's two Super League matches, including Salford Red Devils against Leeds Rhinos, live on Sky Sports...

Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm - live on Sky Sports)

Richard Agar is wary of reining in James Bentley too much as the back row prepares to return to action for Leeds when they face Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Bentley's first game for his home city club lasted just over a quarter of an hour as he was sent off for a high tackle on Gareth Widdop in the season-opening defeat to Warrington Wolves and then suspended for four matches.

The former St Helens forward is now free to play again after his enforced spell on the sidelines and while Rhinos head coach Agar knows Bentley's reputation perhaps precedes him, he will not be trying to make big changes to how he plays.

"What we don't want to do with James is rein him in to the point where his game alters considerably, because one of the main reasons we bought him is because he competes so hard," Agar said.

"Occasionally, that has overflowed into penalties and errors, and there is no doubt whatsoever in the current climate of the game and the fact he's got a little bit of form in there he's going to be watched keenly.

"He knows there are some levels he needs to find aggression-wise to get what we know is a good James Bentley performance, but at the same time there are some boundaries he knows he simply can't step over."

Skipper Kruise Leeming and Cameron Smith are available again for Leeds along with Bentley, although Matt Prior sits out the clash with the Red Devils after picking up a one-game ban following last week's 31-8 defeat at home to Hull FC.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley has recalled Jack Wells and Josh Johnson from their short-term loans with Betfred Championship high-fliers Barrow Raiders and both go straight into the 21-man squad.

The Red Devils are aiming to snap a run of three straight losses, but Rowley is still encouraged by what he has seen from his squad five games into his return to a top coaching role.

"It's been different because I've coached teams who've won more than they've lost," former Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack head coach Rowley said.

"I can't remember having a three-game losing streak at the start, but while being a coach is stressful it's manageable and I'm managing it because I do feel myself, my staff and players are fully committed to giving their all and improving.

"The effort and the commitment won't waver, and we'll maintain the belief week in, week out. They're a good group and they're developing as a group, and they hold each other to account."

Named squads

Salford Red Devils: Ryan Brierley, Ken Sio, Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Sitaleki Akauola, Andy Ackers, Greg Burke, Shane Wright, Elijah Taylor, Danny Addy, King Vuniyayawa, Ryan Lannon, Chris Atkin, Jack Ormondroyd, Jack Wells, Josh Johnson, Rhys Williams, Deon Cross, Alex Gerrard.

Leeds Rhinos: Jack Walker, David Fusitu'a, Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Alex Mellor, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Tom Briscoe, Morgan Gannon, Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O'Connor, James Donaldson, Liam Tindall.

Catalans Dragons vs Hull Kingston Rovers (7.30pm GMT)

Tony Smith will be hoping Mikey Lewis can produce another inspirational performance when Hull KR head to the South of France on Friday evening.

The half-back scored two tries and set up another as the Robins overcame Salford 26-16 at the AJ Bell Stadium last week.

Head coach Smith was delighted with Lewis' display and hopes others in the squad can take encouragement from what he did on the night.

"Mikey was always going to play a big part in that game," Smith said. "The conditions suited him.

Mikey Lewis starred in Hull KR's win over Salford

"He raised his head and had an influence but there are a few others who need to realise they can do it. He has the individual brilliance that can damage teams - he finished off a couple of nice things."

Hull KR are without Dean Hadley and Kane Linnett due to calf and quad injuries respectively, but Will Tate and Will Maher return to the 21-man squad.

Smith's opposite number Steve McNamara saw his side rack up a fourth-straight win as they defeated Wigan Warriors 28-0 in Perpignan last Saturday, but has something of a selection headache.

Dylan Napa is available again after a four-match ban, while several others who missed out against Wigan due to injury concerns are back in contention too.

"Sam Kasiano could have played, but he's been carrying a couple of niggles, and both he and Dylan Napa will be available [to face Hull KR]," McNamara said.

"Arthur Romano is a great kid and he's worked hard to fight back from serious injury. Fouad Yaha was available for selection, but it was a little too early for him after his hamstring at Warrington.

"Mike McMeeken is doing a fantastic job, but we also know what he can do in the second row, so I have some good decisions to make."

Named squads

Catalans Dragons: Tom Davies, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Fouad Yaha, Mitchell Pearce, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Micky McIlorum, Matt Whitley, Mike McMeeken, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Seguier, Mickael Goudemand, Arthur Romano, Tyrone May, Dylan Napa, Joe Chan, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins.

Hull Kingston Rovers: Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Jordan Abdull, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, George King, Matty Storton, Jez Litten, Korbin Sims, Elliot Minchella, Jimmy Keinhorst, Will Dagger, Mikey Lewis, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood, Greg Richards, Tom Garratt, Frankie Halton, Will Tate.