Super League: Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce suspended for 10 games by RFL after red card

Will Pryce will miss 10 games for Huddersfield

Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce has been handed a 10-game suspension by the RFL for his sending off in Sunday's Betfred Super League defeat against Hull FC.

Pryce, the 19-year-old son of former Great Britain international Leon Pryce, was shown a red card 16 minutes from the end of the match for a dangerous tackle on Hull winger Connor Wynne.

The RFL's match review panel has referred him to a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening on a Grade F charge, the most serious available to them, with Pryce issued a 10-game ban and £500 fine.

