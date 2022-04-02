James Roby: St Helens captain's pride at reaching 500 appearances for the club | 'He'll leave an exceptional legacy'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Roby reflects on his 500th St Helens appearance with Brian Carney and former team-mate Jon Wilkin following the win over Leeds Rhinos. James Roby reflects on his 500th St Helens appearance with Brian Carney and former team-mate Jon Wilkin following the win over Leeds Rhinos.

James Roby admitted he never imagined he would one day have 500 appearances for St Helens under his belt after reaching the milestone in Friday's Betfred Super League match.

The Saints captain led his side to a 26-0 victory away to Leeds Rhinos which marked the reigning champions' sixth win in seven Super League games so far this season and sent them back to the top of the table above rivals Wigan Warriors on points difference.

Roby celebrated both the win and the occasion with his team-mates and the travelling supporters on Headingley's Western Terrace after the match, holding a specially-made '500' shirt given to him by a fan at full-time, and afterwards reflected on what it meant to him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Roby led the post-match celebrations for St Helens after beating Leeds Rhinos in his 500th appearance for the club. James Roby led the post-match celebrations for St Helens after beating Leeds Rhinos in his 500th appearance for the club.

"I'm really proud to get to this point," Roby told Sky Sports. "As a young lad starting out, you never dream of playing so many games.

"I've been so fortunate throughout my career to play with so many great players and in so many great teams, be involved with great coaches and fantastic people in the backroom.

"I'm really thankful for it and after the game, what the lads did with me going over to the fans and clapping them, memories like that will stay with me forever."

Roby joins Kel Coslett, Eric Chisnall and Billy Benyon in reaching the milestone for his hometown club and earlier in the week was joined by the iconic Saints trio for a special presentation to mark his entry into a select group.

The 36-year-old has become a hugely influential figure since making his debut back in March 2004 at Saints' old Knowsley Road home, although that is something he has only come to acknowledge in recent seasons.

"I think it's something maybe as I'm getting older, in the last few years I've realised more and more," Roby said. "As a person, you mature and change you your attitude and you learn new things.

"At St Helens, we've been so lucky with the youngsters we've got. We've got a team full of leaders within their own right.

"It's a privilege to be in that team, but I try my best to be a positive influence on the young lads in the squad.

James Roby celebrates with his St Helens team-mates and fans after his 500th appearance for the club

"We've got these young guys who keep coming up who just want to work hard, do the right thing and lead by example."

The likes of Jack Welsby, Lewis Dodd and Jon Bennison - all up-and-coming players who featured against Leeds and, like Roby, came up through St Helens' renowned youth system - will be looked on to step up even more when the hooker hangs his boots up at the end of this season.

Roby did not rule out changing his mind, but for now he is still of the mindset 2022 will be the final year of a glittering career which would be made even sweeter if Saints can go on to a record fourth-straight Super League Grand Final triumph.

"It seems to be the question everyone keeps asking me, but I've got it set in my mind this is my last year," Roby said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens.

"I'd like to go out on my own terms, I don't really want to push it a year too far and be remembered for the wrong reasons, but I'll never say never, and we'll see what happens towards the end of the year.

"But I am pretty much nailed-on this will be my last year."

Woolf: Roby will leave exceptional legacy at Saints

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf paid tribute to Roby after the Leeds game.

The skipper got former Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell over for the game's first try and played all but the final 10 minutes as Saints secured the victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kristian Woolf paid tribute to James Roby in his post-match interview following St Helens' 26-0 win over Leeds Rhinos. Kristian Woolf paid tribute to James Roby in his post-match interview following St Helens' 26-0 win over Leeds Rhinos.

"James Roby did what he does every single game," Woolf said. "He's probably played that sort of game for 500.

"That's why he's such a special player, the way he competes, the effort he puts in. His pass is 99 out of 100 every game and his defence is always exceptional.

"He also does the little things that people don't necessarily see. Every part of his game is exceptional. I find it really hard in my time here [to think of a match] where he hasn't been an eight or nine out of 10. You just expect that in every single game.

"I can't sing his praises enough. He's an exceptional person off and on the field and I think the club is very much in his image, if you look at how the team plays and the values we have as a team. He's going to leave an exceptional legacy."