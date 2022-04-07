Tommy Makinson: More to the St Helens winger's game than his spectacular try-scoring

Tommy Makinson is St Helens' top try-scorer so far in 2022

If he carries on scoring tries at the rate he has so far in the 2022 Betfred Super League regular season, Tommy Makinson is on course to have at least 33 to his name by the end of Round 27.

The St Helens winger became the first player in the competition to reach double figures for the season by crossing twice in last week's 26-0 win away to Leeds Rhinos, taking his total for the year to 10 so far, and has since being joined at the top of the league's try-scoring charts by Salford Red Devils' Ken Sio.

Lesley Vainikolo's regular-season tally of 36 for Bradford Bulls in 2004 remains Super League's benchmark. But it might come as a surprise to hear that whether Makinson comes close to matching that or even reaching the 30-try mark for the first time in his career, he will judge himself on more than just how many times he crosses the whitewash.

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson intercepts and races 85 metres to score a sensational solo try and move his side further ahead against Leeds Rhinos.

"I'm in a great team with so many great players around me and I think sometimes you can get carried away by tries," Makinson said.

"For me, my game is not built on try-scoring, it's built on hard work and that's what our team does.

"But for certain, at the minute I'm enjoying myself and getting over the line, which is that added extra and makes you feel even better - and long may it continue."

That approach is part of the reason why Makinson has been a three-time Super League Dream Team selection and was recognised as the best international player in the world in 2018 when he was awarded the prestigious Golden Boot - a rare honour for both a winger and a British player.

Tommy Makinson's 2022 Super League stats so far Tries 10 Goals 16 Metres made 1,090 Average gain per carry 10.28 metres Tackle busts 20 Clean breaks 10

Certainly, Saints head coach Kristian Woolf is a huge admirer of the 30-year-old's abilities and, much like the player himself, that goes beyond the trademark acrobatic dives into the corner to score.

"That's a special talent and trait of his and not everyone has got that...but what I really like about him is how hard he works for the team," Woolf said.

"He's a terrific defensive player, he's really good in terms of our kick-catch whether that's an attacking or defensive kick.

"He works extremely hard for the team coming out of our own end and putting his hand up for those tough carries.

"For me, he's the best all-round winger in our competition and he's certainly a world-class winger from that point of view as well."

The departure of Lachlan Coote to Hull Kingston Rovers in the off-season has seen Makinson assume a share of the goal-kicking responsibilities for St Helens in 2022 as well, a role he has often taken on throughout his 12 seasons with the club.

His 23 goals in all competitions so far this season means he is already nearly halfway towards his previous best total of 48 during the 2012 campaign, and the former Wigan St Judes and Hindley junior relishes being one of the few goal-kicking wingers in the modern game.

"It's something I enjoy and it's another responsibility," Makinson said. "You usually find your half-backs or your full-back kicking, but we lost Lachlan Coote last year who was brilliant.

Tommy Makinson has taken on more goal-kicking responsibilities for St Helens in 2022

"But it's something me, Mark Percival and Lewis Dodd have always practised just behind the scenes last year to make sure we were there if called upon and this year it has fallen to me.

"It adds a little bit of extra spice to it; we know how important turning that four into six is and it's the only part of the game it falls on your shoulders. Hopefully I can bring the best to the team on that front and we go well."

Makinson knows he will have to be at his best in both attack and defence as St Helens continue the defence of the Betfred Challenge Cup away to Catalans Dragons in the quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon.

Last year's Super League Grand Finalists were involved in a fiery encounter at Totally Wicked Stadium in the first game of the season back in February, which saw reigning champions Saints prevail 28-8 and Makinson grab two tries.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League season-opener between St Helens and Catalans Dragons.

New signing Konrad Hurrell marked his competitive debut with a try in that match too and Makinson is impressed with what the Tonga international and his fellow newcomers have added to the squad as the team seek an unprecedented fourth-straight Super League title and to keep hold of the Cup.

"He's fantastic," Makinson said. "He drags an extra defender over, he's a handful and he's really good to be around.

"All of our new players, we've done a great job and brought in so many quality signings with Will Hopoate, Curtis Sironen, Koni and James Bell as well. There are so many incredible players who add to our squad on the field and off it.

"We all have to buy into what we're doing here, and I think that's what you're seeing at the minute on the field. We're playing well and hopefully that will continue."