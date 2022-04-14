Super League Rivals Round: Greg Eden scores 100th Castleford Tigers try; Warrington Wolves back to winning ways

Greg Eden scored his 100th try for Castleford in their win over Wakefield

We round up all of the action from Thursday's three other Betfred Super League matches, with Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves taking wins, and Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants drawing...

Leeds Rhinos 20-20 Huddersfield Giants

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

An Innes Senior try right on full-time salvaged a point for Huddersfield as they sensationally drew 20-20 with Leeds at Headingley.

The Giants fought back from 20-10 down with two minutes left thanks to tries from Luke Yates and Senior to dramatically send the match to golden point extra-time.

Neither side could land a winning drop goal in the additional time though, meaning the two sides shared the spoils.

Huddersfield had actually led when Tui Lolohea, who had missed an early penalty kick at goal, sent Jermaine McGillvary over for an unconverted try in the eighth minute.

Liam Sutcliffe, Rhyse Martin - who also kicked four goals - and Morgan Gannon all crossed for the Rhinos to put them into the lead, but Ricky Leutele's try sparked a fightback from the Giants which sent the match into golden point.

Wakefield Trinity 4-34 Castleford Tigers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.

Greg Eden scored his 100th try for Castleford as they maintained their domination of their derby tussles with Wakefield thanks to a 30-point rout of their nearest neighbours at Be Well Support Stadium.

In-form winger Eden scored the last of the Tigers' five tries nine minutes from the end to take his total to 11 in his last seven games and help extend his team's winning run against Trinity to 17 matches.

Ex-Huddersfield forwards Suaia Matagi and Kenny Edwards both scored their first tries for the club as Castleford cruised to a third Super League win under coach Lee Radford.

Radford labelled his team's inability to retain possession during their 34-10 Challenge Cup drubbing by Hull KR "disgusting", but he will have been thrilled by their professional display against a poor Trinity team who were playing their second game in five days.

Liam Kay's try proved scant consolation for Wakefield as they suffered their first defeat in four games.

Warrington Wolves 32-18 Salford Red Devils

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils.

Warrington finally got back to winning ways against the Red Devils, with Toby King scoring a hat-trick for the home side.

Matty Ashton also crossed the whitewash twice, giving Daryl Powell's side a much needed two points after a tense run of losses.

King's opening two tries came in the first 40, with Ashton joining him to give the home side a 16-6 lead going into half-time, Ken Sio giving the Devils their first points of the encounter.

Joe Philbin then opened the scoring in the second half, with Ashton following along shortly for his second, giving Warrington a cushion and putting in sight their first victory in five games.

Andy Ackers then got over for the visitors but he was quickly followed by King getting over for his third of the night, Ryan Brierley adding a late consolation for Salford as they continue their search for a well-needed victory.