Super League: Tony Smith celebrates 500th game with win; St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors victorious

St Helens celebrate a try in their win away to Huddersfield

We round up all of the action from Monday's four non-TV games in the Betfred Super League as St Helens, Catalans Dragons, Hull Kingston Rovers and Wigan Warriors secure wins...

Huddersfield Giants 12-24 St Helens

St Helens kept their place at the top of the Super League table thanks to the boot of Tommy Makinson as they claimed a hard-fought win over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

Winger Makinson landed four goals from five attempts, while Jon Bennison, Mark Percival, Joe Batchelor and Jonny Lomax all crossed in the 12-point victory.

St Helens selected skipper James Roby at scrum-half, with Lewis Dodd out injured, while the Giants suffered the loss of Adam O'Brien during the match after he suffered a head knock.

Huddersfield's points came from the returning Ashton Golding and a superb 90-metre try by Tui Lolohea, with Oliver Russell on hand to kick two goals.

The result means Saints claimed their eighth win of the season and fifth in a row in all competitions, to remain two points ahead of Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors.

Salford Red Devils 10-36 Catalans Dragons

Australian half-back Mitchell Pearce got a brace of tries and Arthur Mourgue kicked six goals as Catalans Dragons kept the pressure on leaders St Helens with a win over struggling Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Steve McNamara's team - still without Man of Steel Sam Tomkins and Mike McMeeken, who suffered a wrist injury in the win over Toulouse Olympique - scored five tries without reply to take a grip on the game after Salford belied their reputation as slow starters and moved into an early lead through Deon Cross.

Yet despite having Joe Chan sin-binned for a professional foul just before half-time, Catalans rarely looked in trouble against a Salford team who have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Tim Lafai and Joe Burgess were notable absentees for Salford, but England international centre Kallum Watkins made his long-awaited return from a serious ACL injury off the bench in the 24th minute - his first appearance since June last year.

The fact he looked to have come through the game unscathed is one bright spot for Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley.

Toulouse Olympique 24-28 Hull Kingston Rovers

Tony Smith celebrated his 500th Super League game as a coach with a win as Hull KR came from behind to beat bottom-club Toulouse 28-24 in France.

Rovers were behind 18-4 until three quick second-half tries saved the day for the Robins, sealing a perfect Easter weekend and allowing Smith a moment to savour his milestone.

Lucas Albert, Mitch Garbutt and Paul Marcon tries, all of which were converted by Chris Hankinson, had put the home side into a great position to claim their second win of the season.

Ryan Hall's double and single scores from George King, Jordan Abdull and Matty Storton wrested control back for the visitors at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Marcon did manage to cross for another converted try in the closing stages to set up a nervy finish, but there was ultimately no preventing Hull KR backing up their derby success with another win.

Wigan Warriors 54-10 Wakefield Trinity

Wigan bounced back from Good Friday's defeat at St Helens as they ran in nine tries in a comfortable 54-10 victory over Wakefield at the DW Stadium.

The Warriors found themselves behind early on with Thomas Minns scoring in the corner, but three tries in seven first-half minutes put the home side in full control.

Bevan French - who raced 65 metres for his first - scored two tries either side of a Brad Singleton effort as they looked to put the derby defeat behind them.

Abbas Miski got on the score sheet before the half ended and they led 24-4 with Harry Smith kicking all four conversions, while Kelepi Tanginoa was sin-binned for dissent for Trinity.

A brace of second-half tries from Jai Field and one each from Smith and Cade Cust put the Warriors out of sight. Jacob Miller grabbed a consolation for Wakefield, before Singleton scored his second and Wigan's ninth.