Super League: Team of the week from Round 12 of the 2022 regular season

Olly Ashall-Bott played a starring role in Toulouse's win over Wakefield

We go through the stats and put together our XIII of the stand-out performers from the latest round of matches in the Betfred Super League...

1. Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse Olympique)

Two tries from the full-back helped Toulouse on their way to a vital 20-14 victory over fellow strugglers Wakefield Trinity at the foot of the Super League table.

Sunday's match saw Ashall-Bott's haul come on the back of carrying for 158 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, making three clean breaks and busting eight tackles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between Toulouse Olympique and Wakefield Trinity in the Betfred Super League. Highlights of the match between Toulouse Olympique and Wakefield Trinity in the Betfred Super League.

2. Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)

Qareqare was one of two Tigers players to cross the line twice as they recorded a convincing 32-0 victory at home to Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday.

The winger's double came in a game where he covered 131 metres with the ball in hand for an average gain of 12 metres, making two clean breaks and one tackle bust.

3. Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)

The centre once again showed what a valuable asset he has been to the Giants since joining them with a strong showing in the 32-22 win at home to Wigan Warriors in the Round 12 opener.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ricky Leutele barged through the Wigan Warriors defence to get over for the 12-man Huddersfield Giants. Ricky Leutele barged through the Wigan Warriors defence to get over for the 12-man Huddersfield Giants.

Leutele scored a try and provided an assist for the hosts, along with carrying for 149 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, making two clean breaks and nine tackle busts.

4. Jake Mamo (Castleford Tigers)

Mamo was the other Cas player to grab two tries in the win over Hull KR, taking his tally for the 2022 season to five so far.

The Australian's haul came as he covered an incredible 240 metres with the ball in hand, averaging 17 metres per carry, with one clean break and eight tackle busts. He made 27 tackles in defence too.

5. Louis Senior (Huddersfield Giants)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Louis Senior questioned whether or not his brother Innes would be pleased with his hat-trick, due to competing for the same position. Louis Senior questioned whether or not his brother Innes would be pleased with his hat-trick, due to competing for the same position.

A hat-trick from Senior helped lay the platform for Huddersfield's win over Wigan in the dress rehearsal for the Betfred Challenge Cup final at the end of this month.

The three-quarter's haul came on the back of carrying for 115 metres with an average gain of seven metres, plus making four clean breaks and busting one tackle.

6. Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)

Another assured performance from the experienced Australian helped Catalans rack up a convincing 40-8 victory at home to Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mitchell Pearce showed huge strength to cross the line for Catalans Dragons against Warrington Wolves. Mitchell Pearce showed huge strength to cross the line for Catalans Dragons against Warrington Wolves.

Pearce capped his performance with a try for the hosts as they moved up to second in the table, as well as putting in some good kicks in general play and making one clean break and three tackle busts.

7. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Another inspirational display in the halves from Lomax helped St Helens accelerate clear in the second half to secure a 24-10 win at home to Hull FC on Friday.

The scrum-half grabbed a try for the reigning champions and covered 68 metres with the ball in hand, as well as making one tackle bust and putting in some testing in-play kicks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Helens were flying against Hull FC after this superb try from Jonny Lomax. St Helens were flying against Hull FC after this superb try from Jonny Lomax.

8. King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils)

The Fiji international helped Salford return to winning ways and get one over on his former side Leeds Rhinos with a 23-8 win at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday.

Vuniyayawa laid the groundwork for the hosts by carrying for 138 metres with an average gain of eight metres, plus came up with 25 tackles on the defensive side.

9. Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

The Cas skipper led from the front in Sunday's Super League match against Hull KR with some important contributions in both attack and defence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between Castleford Tigers and Hull Kingston Rovers in the Betfred Super League. Highlights of the match between Castleford Tigers and Hull Kingston Rovers in the Betfred Super League.

McShane was on hand to provide two assists for tries and made 62 metres with the ball in hand, averaging 10 metres per carry. He bust three tackles as well and made 36 tackles in defence with a 100 per cent completion rate.

10. Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)

One of Catalans' most consistent performers, Bousquet was among the try-scorers for the home side in the win over Warrington.

That score came in a game where the France international carried for 118 metres with an average gain of nine metres, along with making one clean break and busting three tackles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Julian Bousquet powered over for Catalans Dragons to extend their lead over Warrington Wolves. Julian Bousquet powered over for Catalans Dragons to extend their lead over Warrington Wolves.

11. Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers)

Edwards was another player who came up with some big contributions in the win at home to Hull KR as Castleford moved into the top six on points difference.

The New Zealander scored a try and set up another, as well as carrying for 88 metres with an average gain of seven metres, along with making two clean breaks and busting two tackles.

12. Joe Batchelor (St Helens)

The second row has produced a series of strong performances in 2022 and this was another, helping Saints bounce back from their Challenge Cup semi-final exit with a win over Hull FC.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between St Helens and Hull FC in the Betfred Super League. Highlights of the match between St Helens and Hull FC in the Betfred Super League.

Batchelor carried for 102 metres with an average gain of eight metres, busting three tackles too, while on the defensive side he put in a huge effort by making 41 tackles for the hosts.

13. Anthony Marion (Toulouse Olympique)

The back row was on hand to provide an assist as Toulouse boosted their survival hopes with a much-needed win over Wakefield at Stade Ernest Wallon.

France international Marion put in a big defensive shift for the hosts on a hot day too, making a joint team-highest 30 tackles.