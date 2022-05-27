Challenge Cup final 2022: Huddersfield Giants aim to kickstart a weekend to remember in West Yorkshire

Huddersfield's Jermaine McGillvary celebrates with fans following the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull Kingston Rovers

When fans of Hull FC and Hull Kingston Rovers descended on Wembley en masse for the 1980 Challenge Cup final, there was famously a homemade sign erected by the side of the road out of the city reading 'Last one out, turn the lights off'.

It would not be a surprise to see something similar appear on the A642 out of Huddersfield ahead of this weekend either as thousands make the trip to London for important matches involving both the town's rugby league and football teams.

On Saturday, Huddersfield Giants face Wigan Warriors in this year's Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, followed by Huddersfield Town taking on Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final a day later 12 miles across the capital at Wembley for a place in the Premier League next season.

"It's massive and you'd think Huddersfield would be empty come Saturday and Sunday," Giants head coach Ian Watson told Sky Sports.

"It's one of those where this doesn't normally happen, where two teams who share the same stadium in the same town and community get to two big finals.

"I know they're playing to get to the Premier League, but it's a huge game for them and this one is a huge game for us. History shows you how big a competition this is."

It is 69 years since Huddersfield last brought this particular one of the sport's major honours back to the birthplace of rugby league when two tries from Lance Todd Trophy winner Peter Ramsden helped them lift the Challenge Cup for the sixth time in a 15-10 win over St Helens.

But, following league championship glory in 1962, the intervening decades saw a slow decline which included the club's existence being threatened in both the 1980s and 1990s, although since winning promotion back to Super League for the 2003 season they have been an established presence in the top division.

Their footballing counterparts at the John Smith's Stadium are on the verge of a return to the top flight as well and Giants full-back Tui Lolohea hopes they can kick off a weekend of sporting celebration in their corner of West Yorkshire.

"Hopefully we get some of the Town supporters to support Huddersfield as a town, as a community and probably both clubs are going in the right direction at the moment," Lolohea told Sky Sports.

"If they win, they're in the Premier League and that's pretty big. Hopefully we can both get a win at the weekend, and Huddersfield can have a big parade and a big party.

Jordan Rhodes got on the end of Sorba Thomas' free-kick to score what proved to be the goal that sent Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

"There's a lot of history at Huddersfield, it's the birthplace of rugby league and they've not won trophies in such a long time. Hopefully this is the building phase, and we can put the pride back into Huddersfield's name."

The Giants have been averaging home attendances of over 5,000 in Super League far this season, while Town's average gates for home Championship matches in the 2021/22 campaign stand at over 15,500.

It is a far cry from the days when a record 32,912 poured through the gates of the rugby league club's old Fartown Ground to watch Huddersfield play this weekend's Cup final opponents Wigan in March 1950, yet Watson is optimistic the Giants are starting to build a new audience.

"You want some of those football supporters to come and watch the rugby and continue watching the rugby," Watson said.

"I've seen it loads before where some people have said they'd never watched rugby before, then they watched the semi-final where we played against Hull KR and now, they're watching it every single week.

"That way, you get bigger crowds, more people interested, younger players who want to be part of Huddersfield and you get bigger sponsors as well."

However, the Giants boss is well aware any immediate success must continue to be built on, with the club having failed to kick on from their League Leaders' Shield success in 2013 and only now finding themselves competing for the sport's major prizes again.

Claiming Challenge Cup glory against the club which have won it a record 19 times would be the perfect way to kickstart a long-term revival though.

What happened when Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors met in the Betfred Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal in the Betfred Super League two weeks ago.

"It would mean everything," Watson said. "It's been a long, long time, so what we want to do is try to build something successful and be continually there competing for trophies.

"This is the first step for us and what we want to do is make sure we continue to do that. Getting a victory this weekend would help that."