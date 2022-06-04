Castleford Tigers 12-32 Wigan Warriors: Liam Marshall reaches century as visitors fight back to win

Wigan's players celebrate a try in their win over Castleford

Challenge Cup final hero Liam Marshall surpassed 100 career tries as Wigan Warriors returned to winning ways in the Betfred Super League with a 32-12 comeback victory at Castleford Tigers.

A week after his late touchdown edged out Huddersfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Marshall marked his 100th Super League appearance with a try in each half.

The in-form winger also provided an assist for Bevan French as Matt Peet's side recovered from 12-0 down after 33 minutes to claim a first league win since April 29.

However, a third successive defeat looked possible as Tigers dominated early on, scoring converted tries through Greg Eden and Kenny Edwards.

Instead, Wigan notched their first points with Lee Radford's side down to 12 and then blitzed their hosts with three tries in 10 minutes at the start of the second period.

The Warriors started poorly as French's handling error after six minutes gifted Tigers a repeat set and the lead. Jake Trueman, who famously scored a first-half debut hat-trick against the Warriors back in 2017, provided a cut-out pass and Eden went over unopposed.

Eden's try was his eighth in Super League this season and 12th in all competitions, while Gareth O'Brien converted but then missed an 18th-minute penalty to give Tigers a two-score advantage.

Greg Eden gave Castleford an early lead against Wigan

Wigan, however, lost centre Iain Thornley to a knee injury and then conceded a second try after 24 minutes. On-loan Huddersfield back-row Edwards ran on to Trueman's pass and straight through French and Oliver Partington to give O'Brien an easy conversion.

Wigan did not improve and Marshall was briefly denied his landmark try due to French's forward pass. Tigers, though, were reduced to 12 men, with Mahe Fonua sin-binned for kicking out in a tackle with Liam Farrell.

The visitors made the most of their advantage after 33 minutes as French this time nailed a pass and Marshall took his try tally up to three figures. Harry Smith missed from the tee.

Fonua returned but O'Brien failed to reappear for the second half due to a game-ending calf injury, and the Tigers' fortunes suffered another set-back when Wigan reduced the deficit to two points with an inventive second try after 44 minutes.

Abbas Miski's try helped get Wigan back on track at Castleford

French finished off, but his fifth of the season owed everything to Marshall's kick and Jake Bibby's initial offload to his wing man.

The visitors then hit the front for the first time five minutes later as ex-London Broncos favourite Abbas Miski accepted Farrell's offload to cross in the corner. Smith improved both.

Wigan were now in irresistible form and advanced 20-12 in front courtesy of French's assist and Marshall's second try. By now, the Tigers were all but a beaten side and the Warriors underlined their superiority with further tries in the final quarter from Bibby and Farrell.